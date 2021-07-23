 
BCP orders Kgatleng East re-nomination

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Friday, July 23, 2021
Makhura
Some members of the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) believe the party leadership has gone beyond its mandate by calling for re-nominations for central committee positions despite the fall of the closing date.

Kgatleng East constituency has been advised to conduct nominations today and submit names to the party central committee. The nominations are supposed to be held 30 days before the party elective conference.

The situation came about after Stephen Makhura, who is contesting for party chairpersonship, wrote to the party central committee to highlight that the nominations in Kgatleng East constituency were not held procedurally. He had complained that members went ahead to hold a regional congress while they did not form a quorum and therefore, the party should nullify the nominations. Makhura is running against Samuel Rantuana.

The concerned members’ complaint is that the central committee does not have the power to call for nominations when they have been closed.

Makhura was not nominated by his constituency and that means he was not going to contest for the party central committee position. This is a matter that made him lodge a formal complaint.

“The overarching principle is that the quorum for all meetings of the party is by simple majority. This is captured under 41.2 of the Constitution for all meetings and 2.5.6 for constituency meetings.

Any meeting that fails to meet the quorum is unconstitutional and therefore, null and void. Obviously, the meeting under scrutiny was unconstitutional because it did not quorate. We have therefore, advised for corrective measures to ensure that the process is fair and just,” BCP acting secretary-general, Kesitegile Gobotswang said in an interview on Wednesday.

A letter dated July 20, 2021, from Gobotswang reads; “Please refer to

the letter/petition dated July 5, 2021, from Makhura and our subsequent letter to you dated July 13, 2021, in which we brought your attention to a complaint launched by Makhura concerning the above subject matter.

In the same letter addressed to yourself, we requested you to submit minutes of the meeting of the constituency where nomination for central committee candidates was conducted. I am happy to note that you acted promptly to submit the required record of a meeting held on June 29, 2021. After close examination of records from the constituency committee as well as Makhura’s submission, we found that the meeting of June 29, 2021, was attended by four out of the 11 wards in the constituency. Therefore, the meeting fell short of meeting the quorum as per section 20.5.6 of the party Constitution. The provision states that the quorum for the constituency conferences shall be a simple majority of duly registered wards.”

The letter adds: “Based on the above finding we concluded that the meeting held on June 29, 2021, was not properly constituted on account of failure to meet the quorum. The outcome of the said meeting is nullified.

You are therefore, directed to convene a constituency conference that is in compliance with constitutional requirements and elections regulations by July 23, 2021, to nominate candidates for central committee positions.” The BCP will hold its elective conference from July 31 to August 1, 2021. The party will also make amendments to its constitution.

News

Selefu

