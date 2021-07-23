Butale PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) president, Biggie Butale might not appear for his disciplinary hearing on Monday as it is reported that he is still undecided about his attendance.

According to a reliable source, Butale said his reasons might be that he does not want to seem like he is entertaining relationship issues that have nothing to do with the party. His reasoning is that anything outside the party should be dealt with by the court of law, the source added. Butale is expected to appear for a misconduct hearing before a party disciplinary committee on Monday.

“Relationship issues should be taken to police where the complainant will bring evidence to support her case.

The party should not be seen to be entertaining personal issues. Unless some have personal interest to try to topple the president from his position.

Again, evidence in the statements of witnesses should be shared with the accused person so that he will be able to defend himself. Butale team will advise him accordingly on the matter,” the source said.

However, BPF spokesperson, Lawrence Ookeditse said they expect the BPF president to avail himself on the set date.

“The president has been cooperating and has been professional about this matter. We expect that he will be in attendance since the set date was communicated to him.

He has been behaving professionally from the beginning. If he does not come, I

think it will be up to the disciplinary committee to decide,” Ookeditse said.

In his response to accusations, Butale had said all the allegations that he is accused of are false.

“This charge is not only vague but patently false. I never labelled the party national executive committee (NEC) members a Kangaroo Court.

What happened was that I stood down from being chairperson of the meeting of the 10th May 2021 as the issue discussed affected me. After deliberations, she (BPF vice president Caroline Lesang) surprisingly said she was exercising her powers as vice president to suspend me from the party for six months,” his response reads.

Butale further said he did not refer to the patron’s actions at the said meeting as actions of a dictator.

The letter stated the patron on realising that the vice president had erred at attempting to suspend him, and asked chairperson ,Obowetse Gabotlale to bring a motion stating the same. It continues: “When I again protested the constitutionality of this, the patron suggested that a three woman team be set up to investigate the allegations against me.

The vice president, who was evidently hostile to me, was made chairperson along with another hostile member Reitumetse Aphiri.”