MOKOBENG: One of the highlights of President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s address to the nation last week Tuesday was the closing of schools. This was long overdue owing to a spike in COVID-19 cases and related deaths in the country with schools hard hit. Schools closure brought a sigh of relief in the teaching fraternity, which, is reeling from high casualties. It is evidently clear that schools are super spreaders of the dreaded disease. Drastic measures were thus needed to control the spiralling infection rates.
Teacher trade unions have fought relentlessly for schools to close due to alarming rates of infections and associated deaths in schools. It is not the first time schools closed abruptly. In March 2020, the schools were forced to close in order for health and political leadership to acquaint themselves with the pandemic, which was causing havoc in developed European countries. By then, the country had not registered any case. Coincidentally, this time schools closed at a time when students were about to sit for their examinations just like the previous abrupt closure of schools last year. It is therefore, critical to examine COVID-19 situation in schools from an insider point of view.
Whereas government has put in place measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country such as limiting the number of people attending social occasions like weddings and funerals, schools are unique in that they accommodate large population of people - students and staff.
Coming from a nationwide lockdown last year, schools adopted the new normal operations. Washing basins were put in place in strategic locations in schools for students and visitors to use, wearing of masks and social distancing became the norm. Equally important was reduction of class sizes some of which were hovering around 50 to 30 students per class. With lack of funds to build new structures to accommodate newly created classes, schools improvised and used available structures traditionally not used as base rooms like halls and laboratories. Some schools even resorted to shifting owing to the large number of students population. Furthermore, schools invested in detergents and classrooms were regularly cleaned. With time, funds ran out and life continued like everything was okay. It is not uncommon for schools to run without mandatory cleaning of classrooms and at times cleaning personnel worked without protective gear like gloves