Dr Muzondiwa PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

With Botswana recording high COVID-19 infections and related deaths, nurses and doctors unions are calling on communities to join in the fight against the pandemic.

Since the outbreak, the country has recorded a record 4,008 three-day new positive cases for the first time while the number of the deceased stands at 1,328.

Leaders of Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) and Botswana Doctors Union (BDU) believe the fight against COVID-19 should be led by the community as was the case with HIV/AIDS. They are of the view the country is failing as communities are not at the forefront in the fight against the pandemic.

Equally, they believe the country managed to control HIV/AIDS because the community took ownership in the fight against the disease.

“We are calling on the government to resuscitate health committees in the districts because they could help our people. Health committees can police people and teach them well in the districts. These committees know the behaviour of each tribe and the way it should be dealt with to take some educational issues seriously, especially the ones on health matters. For example, some people are not wearing masks properly, therefore, some health community committees could continue to educate their community on the matter,” BONU president, Obonolo Rahube said.

“It is clear that the reason why the virus is continuing to grow in the rural areas is simply that they do not know how to deal with it. There is a need for education about COVID-19 and counselling that needs to be done. You may find that sometimes the spread happens during funerals because the affected families are expected to comfort each other. Our cultural ways also play a major role,” he added. Rahube said the government could

have set aside funds for public education.

For his part, BDU president, Dr Shingirai Muzondiwa said: “I am not sure what government did good, well, right or wrong, but what I can tell you is that we definitely have a tough situation at the moment, more difficult times are still to come from COVID-19 and the effects of the morbidity and mortality that is associated with its interaction with already pre-existing ailments. So it’s no longer an issue of government or private sector or the citizenry – we now need a national strategy and approach in dealing with COVID-19 with adequate stakeholder involvement”.

The BDU president added this is not the time to be pointing fingers but rather finding a way to fight the virus from spreading. Muzondiwa, however, said he hopes that the healthcare system can be robustly capacitated in all aspects because it is beyond overwhelmed since employee fatigue and frustration are at an all-time high.

He said as doctors they are committed to serve and work. Furthermore, he said they are hopeful that it will lead them to a victory against COVID-19 and other health hazards through adequate dialogue, consultation and dispute resolution.

“We are excited to see our conditions of service and remuneration being considered. We hope that all authorities in the health fraternity will remain calm and lead their different departments with God’s guidance and not bully their subordinates,” he said. Both unions have called on the government to speed up the vaccination roll-out process to better stand a chance in the war against COVID-19.