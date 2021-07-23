Kgosi PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

Former spy chief Isaac Kgosi has taken a decision to abandon the default judgement delivered against Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) by the High Court in which he was claiming damages for unlawful arrest. Kgosi’s decision comes barely days after the tax agency, BURS filed an appeal and application for stay of proceedings before Gaborone High Court Judge, Zein Kebonang.

Justice Kebonang had early last week given Kgosi a default judgement against BURS and its general manager Kaone Molapo for failing to file and deliver a plea regarding Kgosi’s P50m claim in damages for his 2019 Sir Seretse Khama International Airport arrest.

According to a filing notice dated July 21, 2021, the former spy chief without much reasons revealed that he has abandoned the judgement entered in his favor on July 12, 2021.

“Notice of abandonment of judgement; the first respondent having barred and obtained judgement against the BURS and Molapo and desirous of obtaining finality in the proceedings before court hereby abandons his judgement entered in his favour on 12 July 2021,” reads the notice.

Meanwhile, BURS attorney, Tshiamo Rantao told Mmegi that they have not yet received reasons as to why the abandonment occured but indicated that they are waiting for the reasoned ruling. “Following our appeal and application for stay of proceedings before Dr Kebnang Kgosi has quite correctly abandoned judgement against BURS and Molapo. We are still waiting for the reasoned ruling,” he said.

BURS and Molapo had filed an appeal arguing that Judge Kebonang granted the default judgement despite the fact that there was a pending application for leave to file their plea out of time.

Rantao said it was not open to the judge to grant the default judgement before sitting down and determining the pending application for leave to file plea out of time. The tax unit also wants the judge to recuse himself from the matter as they feel he is conflicted.

In another development, Kgosi is pursuing his lawsuit against the State and others for the arrest.

He is claiming P50m in damages after he accused the State of carrying a malicious and unlawful arrest on claims of tax evasion when there was no

proof to that effect. Kgosi argues that the State arrested him in full view of the public to embarrass him. The particulars of his claim are that he was returning from a friend’s wedding in India with family when he was ambushed with an unlawful and irregular warrant of arrest issued by Palapye Magistrate’s Court.

He explained that those in attendance to ensure the unlawful arrest was effected was DIS director Peter Magosi, Molapo and several officers and was subsequently detained at a military facility at the Sir Seretse Khama Barracks which was unlawful and wrongful.

Kgosi in denying claims of tax evasion said he had never evaded tax or failed to pay tax to BURS a fact that was at the time of arrest.

Kgosi said as a consequence of his unlawful arrest and wrongful detention by the State he suffered damages in the amount of P50m made up of unlawful arrest P15m, unlawful detention P5m, deprivation of freedom P3m, inhuman treatment and emotional shock P10m, aggravation of the spinal injuries P7m, pain and suffering P10m.

He said the arrest and detention was unreasonable, malicious and without legal basis and therefore, unlawful and wrongful.

On the other hand, the government is defending the suit by Kgosi on grounds that the action of arrest was lawful. According to the State, they should be given an order dismissing Kgosi’s claims saying the arrest and detention was not in any manner wrongful or unlawful.

“We deny that Kgosi is entitled to the damages as claimed or at all arising out of his arrest and detention, the plaintiff was arrested and detained because sufficient grounds existed to suggest that a crime had been committed,” read the State papers. Diba Diba represents Kgosi, State is represented by AG while Rantao represents BURS and Molapo.