President Masisi PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has accused Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) of putting profit ahead of the people, shaming the brewer for being oblivious to the situation at hand as many continue to die because of COVID-19.

Masisi, in his response to the incensed KBL over the alcohol ban, called the application ‘challenging’ his executive decision as unnecessary and without any merit since the brewer’s interest was only driven by the need to ‘maximise profit’.

According to his founding affidavit, Masisi said it was unfortunate that commercial interests drove KBL to challenge him whilst hospitals are full and people continue to die.

“The loss of lives cannot be compared to the pure economic gain that the applicant seeks to protect. The country is in a state of a public health emergency, public safety is key and is the priority,” he said.

The President explained that once a state of public emergency was declared, he was then empowered by the Emergency Powers Act (EPA) to make regulations as he deemed fit and expedient for securing public safety.

Masisi said he simply exercised the powers vested on him by the EPA to introduce the alcohol ban and closure of liquor stores as a measure to control and limit transmission of the virus.

“It must be noted that the underlying factor to be considered in a public state of emergency is the safety and health of the nation at large and such was taken into consideration in the promulgation of the regulation,” he said.

He pointed out that it would not be prudent and in the best interest of the nation to ignore a health emergency such as COVID-19 and give preference to trading and making of profit by the applicant as the results would be catastrophic to the extent that when the country emerges from the scourge it would be left with a depleted and ailing nation from the virus and its side effects.

Masisi explained that the ban was a result of the advice from the Presidential Task Force as to what seems to have led to an increase in the risk of infection when alcohol was present.

“Scientifically, there has been evidence that alcohol

Banners

narrows the physical distance between people consuming it in a gathering. Put differently, as people continue to consume alcohol they tend to draw closer to each other physically. I noted that indeed alcohol increased the risk posed by COVID-19,” Masisi said.

On the constitutionality of the ban, Masisi said the national brewer made serious allegations on the infringement of fundamental rights and yet failed to state how imposition and reinstatement of the suspension of liquor licenses out of necessity and expediency of the health of the nation infringe on rights as alleged. He denied that the regulation infringed on any constitutional rights more so that the applicant has not stated the rights that it infringes upon.

“Given the challenges brought by the virus, there was a need to invoke laws that have been specifically promulgated for such situations. I accordingly invoked the provisions of the Constitution and declared a state of emergency, which subsequently was approved by the National Assembly. I deny that the promulgated regulations infringe on any constitutional rights. None have been identified by the applicant,” he said.

Masisi said in the event the ban was found to be unlawful, nothing was stopping KBL from claiming damages against the government.

He noted that KBL’s application was frivolous and ought to be dismissed with costs on a punitive scale.

At the centre of KBL’s suit against the government are the State of Emergency (SOE) regulations under which the Health Services director can ask President Masisi to suspend alcohol sales and other interventions at any time.

KBL’s papers were filed on an urgent basis before Justice Tshepo Motswagole of Gaborone High Court with the brewer indicating that at least 50,000 direct jobs and 200,000 livelihoods in the alcohol value chain were threatened by the recent ban imposed on June 29, 2021.

Monthe Marumo Attorneys represents Masisi, AG and Director of Health while Minchin & Kelly represents KBL.

The case continues on August 3, 2021.