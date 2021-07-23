 
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  BOSETU condemns government on languages

BOSETU condemns government on languages

CHAKALISA DUBE Friday, July 23, 2021
Rari PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
FRANCISTOWN: The Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU) says it believes that it should have been consulted from the start, with reference to the introduction of 11 indigenous languages as medium of instruction in local primary schools, effective next year. 

BOSETU secretary-general, Tobokani Rari shared the union’s position with Mmegi yesterday.

“We are not against the introduction of local languages in schools. It is something we fully embrace and welcome. We are however surprised by lack of consultation on the part of the government. We believe that we (the unions) should have been consulted (with reference to the introduction of some local languages as a medium of instruction in local schools) from the onset,” Rari said.

He also said unions should have been consulted because some of their members will be engaged to teach the 11 languages that will  be piloted next year.

“It is surprising that as key stakeholders in the education sector we are in the dark about issues such as the criteria that will be used to deploy teachers to start teaching through indigenous languages next year. We don’t even know if the curriculum or learning material that is planned for use is appropriate. We do not want to see a situation where, for example, a person will be deployed to teach Ikalanga just because he speaks the language fluently. The union wants individuals who are fully trained to constantly deliver learning in those respective languages to be engaged not teaching based on the fact that they are fluent in any of the 11 languages,” Rari explained.

He pointed out that the significance of engaging unions from the onset, among others, would have helped to counter instances were

curriculum that is designed overwhelms learners and teachers.

He further said BOSETU will directly engage government to get a clear picture of what the policy is all about and offer their input.

“Our members are the ones who will be deployed to teach using the said languages, which is why it is important to engage the government. We do not want our members to be at a disadvantage when the mother tongue policy is implemented. Introduction of indigenous languages as a medium of instruction in schools, without the full input of teachers or their representatives, might turn out to be a failure,”  he said.

Last week, Basic Education Minster Fidelis Mmilili Molao told Parliament that government through his ministry, is in the process of introducing indigenous languages as a medium of instruction in primary schools. Molao was presenting the Botswana Languages Draft Policy, which was designed by his ministry and the the University of Botswana (UB) language experts. The languages which are set to be introduced next year are Sheyeyi, ThiMbukushu, Ikalanga, Shakgalagari, Chikuhane (Sesubiya), IsiNdebele, Afrikaans, Naro (Sesarwa), Shona, Otjiherero and Sign Language. The languages, will be used from pre-primary level until Standard 2 in a bid to allow for smooth transition of learners.

Opposition parties, Non-government organisations and trade unions have for years called on the government to introduce the use of indigenous languages as a medium of instruction in local schools to soften the learning process.

