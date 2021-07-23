Court hammer

FRANCISTOWN: The state and society are in the middle of a Gender Based Violence (GBV) war that the courts could not afford to ignore because of its debilitating effects on the society, said Justice Phadi Solomon.

This war, Solomon added, therefore, enjoins the courts to pass sentences that will act as deterrents against GBV. Justice Solomon said on Wednesday when passing sentence against Lameck Amos, 31, for murdering his girlfriend Keamogetswe Kay Moleele with a Okapi knife on September 8, 2015 near Segwana (Kgalagadi Breweries Limited) depot in Francistown. Justice Solomon said in her considered view, there were exceptional extenuating circumstances in the matter. In mitigation, Solomon agreed with the defence that there were mitigatory factors that enjoined her not to pass the maximum sentence of capital punishment.

The accused, the judge noted, was a first offender which factor enjoined the court to not send him to jail for a longer period.

“The accused’s previous record shows him as a person of good character which makes him more likely to reform once given another opportunity. The psychiatrist who examined him said that he was in an angry mood, which was precipitated by jealousy because he thought that the deceased, who was his girlfriend-was cheating him with another man. The accused also showed remorse by handing himself over to the police after murdering the deceased,” said Justice Solomon.

The judge added that she also took into consideration that the accused asked for forgiveness during trial.

“The accused was supporting his two

Banners

children whom he has with the deceased. The children will suffer if he is sentenced to a longer period in jail. The accused was relatively young (25) when he committed the offence and is also of rustic background.

It was submitted that the court should tamper justice with mercy by passing a sentence that will rehabilitate and not break the accused,” the judge said. When passing sentence, Solomon explained that the courts should take into account the interests of society, justice and the accused. However, the judge said the accused deprived his children of their mother adding that this will affect them for the rest of their lives.

“The state and society are in a middle of a Gender Based Violence (GBV) war that the courts could not afford to ignore because of its debilitating effects. Therefore, this enjoins the courts to pass sentences that will act as deterrents against this vice... I therefore, have to make a balancing exercise that caters for the interests of all parties in this matter. The accused is therefore, sentenced to 18 years in jail... The accused is advised of his right to appeal his conviction or sentence or both at the Court of Appeal (CoA) within six weeks from today,” Justice Solomon concluded.