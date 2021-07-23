 
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Police 'guard State House amid arson threats'

Police 'guard State House amid arson threats'

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Friday, July 23, 2021
State House PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES
The Botswana Police Service (BPS) have placed officers at the State House to protect the President’s residence after intelligence information indicated disgruntled youths want to burn the building down, Mmegi has learnt.

It is alleged the angry group is unhappy with high unemployment rate, closure of the entertainment industry and suspension of alcohol sale. According to a reliable source, the concerned youth group is frustrated that since COVID-19, young people’s problems have compounded while not being taken seriously, nor have they been addressed by President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

 It is said some of the aggrieved youths want to demonstrate while others want the State House burnt down to drive the message home.

“It is not a secret that some youth are unhappy that their problems are not addressed. It will be an unfortunate situation that some believe that attacking the State House is a way of trying to be heard or their complaints to be taken into consideration,” a source said.

Also, recently there had been  complaints from young people regarding the slow pace of the vaccination

roll-out amid rising COVID-19 infections and deaths.

The other contentious issue the youth express is the possible extension of the State of Emergency (SoE), which ends in September. There are fresh reports  Masisi wants to push through for another extension.

The youths blame the government for failing to take action against companies that continue to retrench employees despite the SoE being in place.

Asked about the alleged security risk and threat by the disgruntled youths, the Directorate of Intelligence and Security spokesperson, Edward Robert referred Mmegi to BPS. “The police are the ones who can respond to your questions regarding the matter. We cannot confirm nor deny issues of intelligence,” he said yesterday.

BPS spokesperson, assistant commissioner Dipheko Motube had promised to respond to questions before press time but never did, as he claimed that he was still consulting with his superiors.

News

