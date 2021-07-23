Angie Amba said the idea was born from her will to create a visually stimulating and therapeutic experience

Art Heals, a platform that brings emotional, physical and mentally healing through art, will be launched on August 14, 2021 at Cresta Hotel.

It is the brainchild of multi-talented artist, Angel Magapatona better known as Angie Amba. Magapatona is a dance teacher, choreographer and personal trainer. In an interview with Arts & Culture, Angie Amba said the idea was born from her will to create a visually stimulating and therapeutic experience.

She said she wants messages of hope and love to be delivered through local crafts.

“Art Heals speaks hope and inspiration to many lives with dance being the core focus. Through Art heals, the youth is able to keep active hence strong bodies and immune systems ,not only that but all sorrows, pains and burdens are put down and let go of because art brings enough joy,” she explained.

She revealed that the first show of Art Heals was held on December 6, 2020 at the University of Botswana.

Angie Amba acknowledged head of Creative Arts Dr Thulaganyo Mogobe who offered her guidance during her university days. She further revealed that Maitisong sponsored the event with sound equipment while the Director of Maitisong Tefo Paya is her mentor.

“The show was made on a zero budget and had multiple

sponsors because of the support creative artists have for each other.

Art Heals was a beautiful healing experience and it was glorious to see parents invest in their children’s dreams and gifts from a young age. All age groups were gathered to experience and witness the healing power of art.

Art Heals will be launched but everything will be streamed live and the experience will be shared across the country for those who will not physically join due to Covid-19 protocols,” she highlighted.

Angie Amba also disclosed that Art Heals will also be a part of an upcoming movie titled Boigy in partnership with Filmtoscreen production and KatMic production.

“Art Heals’ vision is to build a local movement dedicated to creating sustainable opportunities and providing a platform for the extraordinary talent within the creative industry to grow and blossom into the best possible versions.

Angie Amba added that the mission of Art Heals is to highlight the immense talent within the creative industry and dispel the stereotype that creative artists do not add any substantial value to the economy or well being of the nation.