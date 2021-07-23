Nkamozuki

Nkamozuki joined the music industry in 2004 as a 10-year-old and was part of her uncle’s band called the Flying Sounds. In an interview with Arts & Culture, she said her uncle played a major role in her music career because he taught her so many things about music especially disco where she developed love for music.

“Unfortunately my uncle became inactive from the industry in 2006 till todate. However, that did not stop me from pursuing my talent as I joined Khoza Mkhozeni in 2016 as a backing up vocalist. He then introduced me to some disco artists in Botswana such as Chesa and Ounah whom I backed their projects as well. I have worked with over 10 disco artists as a backing vocalist since 2016 namely; Mpendulu the late Peackok, Black Eye, Black Scorpion, Chesa, Ounah, Khoza Mkhozeni, Mercy M to mention but a few,” she explained.

Furthermore, she pointed out that she record eda disco album in 2019 titled Stop Fighting.

This 27-year-old artiste said she currently has one album, adding that she was working on the second one presently. The first album has eight songs and was produced by Tando Zinto at Bullet Music Productions. She also worked with Khoza Mkhozeni, Neo, Chesa and the late Mpendulu Dandile on the album. She has one single song titled Common Enemy addressing the Coronavirus pandemic. It was released in 2020.

“I would like to have Gerson Mabale write some of my songs in my second album. I am receiving positive feedback from the public about my projects, especially amapantsula; they really love my work and are very supportive. They buy my CD copies as well as stream my music online. Apart from hosting shows at various areas which was a norm before the

pandemic, I use social media platforms such as my Facebook page, Nkamozuki, to market my music, and I have received positive feedback from the social media platforms,” Nkamozuki said.

Moreover, she pointed out that her music was different from other artistes because she composes her songs in such a way that they accommodate various groups of people, from the young to the old, pantsulas, those who are not pantsulas, locally and internationally.

Additionally, she said her biggest challenge is the outbreak of the Corona virus which came at a time when her album was still new . She added that she planned to launch it in April 2020, but unfortunately lockdown was imposed. “I am grateful for the online shows that I got featured in by my fellow disco artist named the Black eye. This a live band and having to perform my songs live with them is a great achievement. The local market is very small due to our small population. Comparatively, rganizers do not give the disco genre mileage as other local genres. However in order to reach a higher mileage, I have availed my projects on online platforms such as Deezer, iTunes, Spotify, YouTube etc so that anyone can access my projects regardless of where they are in the world. Being a new artist in this era is difficult,” she concluded. Nkamozuki can be contacted on her Facebook page titled Nkamozuki.