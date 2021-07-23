Postponed: Gunners fans will have to wait longer before choosing a new committee PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Extension Gunners has cited rising cases of COVID-19 for its decision to postpone an Annual General Meeting which was scheduled for tomorrow. The club was expected to elect new leadership after almost two years operating under an interim committee.

The outgoing committee took over after the ousting of the previous regime led by Tariq Babitseng. But the club, in a statement yesterday, said the meeting will only go ahead on August 7, as the present COVID-19 situation did not permit the holding of the meeting tomorrow.

Gunners saw a forced leadership change after the previous committee left following a fallout with some sections of the supporters as well as the players for constantly failing to meet financial obligations. The fallout paved the way for the arrival of the current leadership headed by chairperson, George Kerekang and his vice, Ian Kebopetswe.

The next AGM is expected to present the Gunners fans with an opportunity for a fresh start. Despite a huge following, the Peleng giants have been struggling to exert themselves because of their financial deficiencies. There have been unfruitful talks of commercialising the club in the past.

Like many other clubs, nothing concrete has come out as yet and the financial struggles have led to an exodus of quality players and

coaches to other big guns. Former Gaborone United (GU) chairperson, Rapula Okaile has resurfaced and raised his hand in an attempt to return to football administration. Okaile’s last active role in football administration was in 2018 before he resigned as GU chairperson citing personal reasons. At the time he was also the Botswana Premier League (BPL) chairperson.

His arrival at Gunners has surprised many as Okaile reportedly assembled a strong team of potential administrators going into the next meeting, now scheduled for August. The team comprises Ketlhalefile Motshegwa who is contesting for the position of vice-chairperson.

They have also roped in Edwin Mabapa who is currently serving as the club’s secretary in the interim committee. Mabapa, who has also served as the club’s communications manager in the past, will look to retain his position in tomorrow’s elections.

Moeteledi Ketshabile is standing for the position of marketing manager. The team also comprises Oarabile Kgosiesele (PRO), Bruno Masisi (team manager), Tshoganetso Same (treasurer), Benson Mere (vice-secretary) and Mpho Nkadimang (welfare manager).