As the biggest sporting spectacle gets underway in Tokyo, Japan today, Botswana athletes have joined their counterparts from across the globe on a glory-seeking mission. Staff Writer, CALISTUS KOLANTSHO compiles the profiles of the men and women tasked with delivering a second Olympic Games medal

Isaac Makwala Event: 400m and 4x400m relay Personal Best (PB): 400m: 43:72 (National Record) La Chaux-de-Fonds, 2015 4x400m relay: 2:59:06 (NR), Brazil, 2016 4x400m relay (Individual): 3:13:21, Turkey, 2012.

Nijel Amos Event: 800m PB: 800m: 1:42:91(World Lead) Monaco, 2021 1:41:73 London, 2012 1,500m: 3:44:04 Irvine, USA, 2021

Baboloki Thebe Event: 4x400m relay PB: 100m: 10.29 (national junior record NJR), 2015 200m: 20.21 NJR, 2016 400m: 44.22 (Africa Junior Record AJR), 2016 400m: 44.02 Diamond League, 2017

Leungo Scotch Event: 400m and 4x400m relay PB: 400m: 45.00 Doha, 2019 800m: 1:55:28 Gaborone, 2020 4x400m relay: 3:02:55 Morocco, 2019

Zibani Ngozi Event: 4x400m relay PB: 4x400m mixed: 3:20:97 Poland, 2021 4x400m relay: 3:02:55 Morocco, 2019 4x100m relay: 39.52 Morocoo, 2019

Bayapo Ndori Event: 4x400m relay PB: 400m: 45.38 Pretoria, 2021 4x400m relay: 3:06:35 National Stadium, 2019 4x400m mixed relay: 3:20:97 Poland, 2021

Anthony Pesela Event: 4x400m relay PB: 400M 45.15 Francistown, 2021 200m: 20.82

Amantle Montsho Event: 400m PB: 400m: 40.33 (NR), Monaco, 2013 400m: 52.34, Doha (2010) 4x400m relay: 3:26:86, Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, 2018

Galefele Moroko Event: 400m PB: 400m: 50.59 Doha, 2019 4x400m relay: 3:26:86 (NR) Gold Coast, 2018 4x400m mixed relay: 3:20:71 Maun, 2020

Christine Botlogetswe Event: 400m PB: 200m: 23.14 Gaborone, 2018 300m: 37.91 Gaborone, 2019 400m: 50.48 Morocco, 2019 4x400m relay: 3:26:86 Gold Coast, 2018

James Freeman Event: Swimming: 200m freestyle and 400m freestyle Record: 2018: Buenos Aires, H (1:54.14) H (3:57.37) 2019: Gwangju, 200m (DSQ), 400m H (4:00.48)

Keamogetse Sadie Kenosi Event: Boxing, 57kg She secured a spot for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo through her performance at

the 2020 African Olympic Qualification Tournament in Dakar, Senegal. Rank: Kenosi was ranked number one in the featherweight division during the 2019 African Games that were held in Rabat, Morocco. She was also ranked number 17 in the lightweight division during the 2019 World Championships that were held in Ulan-Ude, Russia. Kenosi was ranked number five in the lightweight division during the 2017 African championships in Congo, Brazzaville. Hand: OrthodoxBoxing, men’s flyweight: (48 to 52kg) He secured a spot for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo through the IOC Boxing Task Force [BTF] ranking system. Rank: Number 17 in flyweight division during the 2017 World Championships that were held in Hamburg, Germany He was number one in flyweight during the 2019 Africa Games that were held in Rabat, Morocco. Otukile was ranked number two in the flyweight division during the 2017 African championships in Brazzaville, Congo.Weightlifting, 59kg She became the first weightlifter representing Botswana to participate in the world championships by competing at the 2019 edition of the tournament in Pattaya, Thailand. Ranking: During the 2019 world championships finishing in position 35 in total with 147 points in the 59kg category. She had accumulated 65 points in snatch and 82 points in clean and jerk. During the 2019 African Games, she finished in position six in total after accumulating 70 points for snatch and 85 for clean and jerk in the 59kg category. Moyengwa finished third at the 2021 African championships in Kenya with a total of 135 points. She accumulated 60 points in snatch and 75 points for clean and jerk.