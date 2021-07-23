Glody Dube PIC: ADAM DAVY

In 1980, Botswana made its debut at the Olympic Games and 41 years later, the country has one medal to show for its efforts. Nijel Amos is, to date, Botswana’s only Olympic medallist after his second-place finish at the London 2012 competition, earning him a silver.

The number of participants since 1980 has been steadily increasing, but ironically, dropped to the lowest in 2012. The expectation would be that, the more the athletes, the brighter the medal prospects. However, in 2012, with just four athletes at the games, Botswana made history by winning a first ever medal through Amos.

When Botswana started competing at the Olympics, held in Moscow in 1980, seven athletes took part. According to the Olympians database, among the athletes was Lucien Josiah, who failed to make it past the heats as he ran 11.15 seconds. In the men’s 200m Josiah also failed to clear the first hurdle as he ran 22.45.

Joseph Ramotshabi competed in the 400m and did not advance beyond the heats, while Ishmael Mhaladi (1,500m), Robert Chideka (5,000m), Golekane Mosweu (10,000m) and Wilfred Mosweu (400m hurdles) also did not go far. Curiously, Botswana had middle and long-distance runners at the competition, and that has been replaced by sprints. Four years later in Los Angeles in the US, Botswana was represented by seven athletes from two-sport codes.

Sailing joined athletics, which was the sole representative during the country’s debut in Moscow. Ramotshabi (400m and 800m) was the only survivor from the Moscow team and was joined by fellow athletes Kgosiemang Khumoyarona (100m), Kgomotso Balothanyi (1,500m), and marathon runners, Johnson Mbangiwa, Bigboy Matlapeng and Wilson Theleso. Derek Hudson represented the country in sailing. In 1988, Botswana’s participants marginally increased to eight but there was still no woman representing the country.

The 1988 competition held in Seoul South Korea, saw boxing join the ever-present athletics. There was Benny Kgarametso (200m), Sunday Maweni (400m), Bobby Gaseitsiwe (800m), Mbiganyi Thee (1,500m) and Matlapeng returned for the marathon. The 4 x400m team had Gaseitsiwe, Maweni, Kgarametso and Ramotshabi. In boxing, Botswana was represented through Magare Tshekiso (bantamweight) and Shakes Kubuitsile (lightweight). However, there was still no glory for the country at this stage. At the 1992 games, which Barcelona, Spain hosted, the number of Botswana representatives was down to six, with athletics and boxing taking part. France Mabiletsa (light-heavyweight) became the third boxer to represent the country, while athletics had Camera Ntereke (400m), Thee (800m), Gaseitsiwe (1,500m), Zachariah Ditetso (5,000m) and Benjamin Keleketu (marathon). In 1996, the number of athletes was six, again athletics and boxing representing the country in Atlanta, US. Athletics had current coach, Justice Dipeba (200m, 400m), Keleketu (marathon), Agrippa Matshameko, Keteng Baloseng, Rampa Mosweu and Johnson Kubisa (4x400m) while Healer Modiradilo (light-flyweight) was the boxer at the competition. In 2000 at the Sydney, Australia games, history was made when Botswana produced the first ever finalist at the Olympics. Glody Dube powered to the 800m finals, raising hopes of a first ever medal. However, he finished seventh, with a time of 1:46.24. Other athletes who took part are Kubisa (400m), Tiyapo Maso (marathon) while California Molefe, Lulu Basinyi, Dube, Kubika and Matshameko were in the 4x400m relay team. Gilbert Kunwane, who was the flag bearer, was the only boxer, and he competed in the lightweight division. Botswana had its highest representation when 11 athletes were sent to the 2004 Olympics held in Athens, Greece. It was also the first time Botswana sent a female athlete to the competition, 24 years after the maiden appearance. Former world champion, Amantle Montsho was

Banners

the first female athlete to represent the country at the Olympics. Molefe, Dube and Kubisa were retained from the team that did duty in Sydney.

They were joined by debutants Ndabili Bashingili (marathon), Gaolesiela Salang, Kagiso Kilego, Oganeditse Moseki who made up the 4x400m relay team that also had Dube and Molefe. Gable Garenamotse became the first field athlete to represent Botswana when he took part in the long jump. In boxing, there was Khumiso Ikgopoleng and Lechedzani ‘Master’ Luza. Unfortunately, the team failed to improve on the 2000 showing, as they could not proceed to the finals.

Four years later, in Beijing, Botswana sent the same number of athletes (11), with swimming making its debut, alongside regulars, athletics and boxing. Fanuel Kenosi (200m), Molefe, Gakologelwang Masheto (400m), Onalenna Baloyi (800m), Bashingili (marathon), Kabelo Kgosiemang (high jump), Garenamotse (long jump) and Montsho (400m) qualified for the games in athletics. Boxing had Ikgopoleng and Thato Batshegi (featherweight) while John Kamyuka (women 50m freestyle) and Samantha Paxinos (women 50m freestyle) were the swimmers in China.

Garenamotse was the best performer, reaching the final where he finished ninth, with a jump of 7.85m. The number was significantly lower when Botswana’s moment arrived four years later in London. The country sent an on-form Amos and Montsho, while Isaac Makwala made his debut together with boxer Oteng Oteng. The country had pinned its hopes on Montsho who had, a year earlier, rose to the apex of the 400m, as she was crowned the world champion in Daegu, South Korea. Despite the small contingent, Botswana left lasting impressions as Amos grabbed the first medal in the 800m, finishing second in a record-breaking race. Montsho reached the finals but was in a disappointing fourth place while Makwala failed to make it past the heats, a fate which befell fellow debutant Oteng.

For the first time, Botswana was ranked at the Olympics due to winning the medal and the country finished number 69. At the Rio 2016 games, Botswana did not kick in after the 2012 promise. The country had loaded its hopes on the shoulders of Makwala and Amos.

It was particularly Amos who flattered to deceive, crushing out in the semi-final to leave Botswana crest-fallen. Despite sending the largest party, at 12, Botswana athletes emerged empty-handed. Judo, through Gavin Magopa, made its debut and was joined by swimming and athletics while boxing missed out for the first time since 2000.

In the 400m, Botswana fielded Karabo Sibanda, Baboloki Thebe, Makwala in what was seen as a superteam. Boitumelo Masilo joined Amos in the 800m while the 4x400m relay had Makwala, Amos, Leaname Maotoanong, Onkabetse Nkobolo and Sibanda. Lydia Jele and Christine Botlogetswe were the two female athletes in Rio, as they made their debut in the 400m. Montsho, who was fresh from a two-year suspension for using a banned substance, missed out for the first since 2004. Swimming had Naomi Ruele and David van der Colff. This year, Botswana has 14 athletes, the highest ever number, with a medal target of two. Athletics leads the way with the highest number of participants since 1980 (48), with boxing second with 10, while judo and sailing have one representative each. Swimming has had three while weightlifting will make its debut this year, through Magdelene Moyengwa.