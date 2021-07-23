Making decisions: BNSC affiliates are reportedly opposed to the new body

National Sport Associations (NSA) are opposed to the establishment of a new umbrella sport body, which will replace the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC).

Under a new structure titled the ‘Apex body for Botswana sport’, all bodies will come under one umbrella. But sport associations are opposed to the move.

They accuse the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development of trying to usurp all the power in sport.

The proposed structure would have both the BNSC and Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) in existence, albeit with significantly revised roles, with BNSC being the apex sport body for Botswana. The current BNOC will transform to Botswana National Olympic and Paralympic Committee (BNOPC) and all NSAs will affiliate to it. BNSC will focus on providing strategic direction and regulation of sport as opposed to implementation.

Last week, BNSC held a consultative meeting with NSAs. The chief executive officer (CEO), Tuelo Serufho said the NSAs have been given documents to make written submissions ahead of a formal meeting planned for the end of this month or the beginning of August. According to information reaching Mmegi Sport, the two boards of BNSC and BNOC did not attend the meeting.

“It was not surprising that the BNOC board did not attend the meeting because they are against the idea. The decision-makers were not there hence nothing major was discussed.

We are looking forward to another meeting with the hope that the issue will be discussed further.

Banners

BNSC wants all the power. How would they regulate NSAs when they are affiliated to BNOC?

How would they audit us when we are not under them,” Botswana Table Tennis Association president, Kudzanani Motswagole asked rhetorically. BNSC will be responsible for following National Sport and Recreation Policy implementation, implementation of National Sport and Recreation Strategy, registration of NSAs, regulation of sport and recreation, facility development and management, amongst others.

The BNOPC will be responsible for affiliating and keeping a registry of all affiliated bodies, coordinating sport and recreation programmes, affiliating to international multi-sport bodies and facilitate Botswana’s competition at events under their auspices. Motswagole said the new model will also see BNSC taking powers from the Registrar of Societies. The BNSC will have powers to register NSAs without them having to register with the Registrar of Societies. “When the BNSC registers NSAs, it means they should have a legal arm. I see it not working.

There is too much politics involved. International bodies will not accept it. There are speculations that the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development intends to remove and replace NSAs executives,” Motswagole said.

The new structure will see BNOC reporting directly to the commission at a national level and directly to the international bodies to which they would affiliate.