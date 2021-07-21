 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) has announced  the ap...
US giant, Pfizer, has signed an agreement with Biovac, a Cape Town-bas...
Debswana's production in the second quarter of the year rose to 5.7 mi...
Minergy through its 100% owned Masama Coal Mine, located in the Mmamab...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. CAAB appoints new CEO

CAAB appoints new CEO

CORRESPONDENT Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Dr Bao Rasebolai Mosinyi
Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) has announced  the appointment of Dr Bao Rasebolai Mosinyi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 1st July 2021.

A statement from CAAB says Dr Mosinyi, an aerospace engineer, brings to the authority broad and extensive experience in Aviation and Aerospace acquired in a period of over 20 years of service. He has previously worked for an aviation regulator, airline, aircraft manufacturer, and an aircraft engine manufacturer.

The statement further says Dr. Mosinyi, a citizen of Botswana, joins the CAAB from the United States of America where he has served in various aviation/aerospace organisations including the US Federal Aviation Administration as a senior

Banners
research engineer and at Airbus as an aircraft structures engineering expert. He joins the CAAB from Pratt & Whitney where he held the position of Associate Director.

A scholar, Dr. Mosinyi holds both Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Aerospace Engineering from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering and Mechanics from Drexel University – specialising in aircraft structures. He also holds of an MBA degree (Strategy and  Finance) from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Court Verdict

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort