Dr Bao Rasebolai Mosinyi

Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) has announced the appointment of Dr Bao Rasebolai Mosinyi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 1st July 2021.

A statement from CAAB says Dr Mosinyi, an aerospace engineer, brings to the authority broad and extensive experience in Aviation and Aerospace acquired in a period of over 20 years of service. He has previously worked for an aviation regulator, airline, aircraft manufacturer, and an aircraft engine manufacturer.

The statement further says Dr. Mosinyi, a citizen of Botswana, joins the CAAB from the United States of America where he has served in various aviation/aerospace organisations including the US Federal Aviation Administration as a senior

research engineer and at Airbus as an aircraft structures engineering expert. He joins the CAAB from Pratt & Whitney where he held the position of Associate Director.

A scholar, Dr. Mosinyi holds both Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Aerospace Engineering from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering and Mechanics from Drexel University – specialising in aircraft structures. He also holds of an MBA degree (Strategy and Finance) from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.