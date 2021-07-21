Mpho Kgosietsile

Citizen-owned corporate governance and corporate secretarial consultancy, Wise Leadership Pty (Ltd) remains resolute in its commitment toward championing an accountable corporate culture.

Wise Leadership provides Botswana Qualifications Authority (BQA) accredited training courses, board inductions, development of governance frameworks, governance advisory and coordination of all corporate secretaryship services

As one of the leading promoters of corporate governance in Botswana, the consultancy celebrates its 10th year in operation and is set to unveil new client-centric solutions and initiatives to mark its decade accolade.

Under the leadership of Mpho Kgosietsile and her team, the company continues to deliver value to its diverse clientele while staying grounded in its founding pillars – sustainability, growth and impact.

Kgosietsile emphasised to Business Monitor that successful corporate governance is key to defining the business relationships that exist between company shareholders, management teams, the board of directors, and all other key stakeholders.

“Organisational agility is a strategic imperative for any industry and relies on an informed leadership model. As Wise Leadership, we have a growing body of expertise to support the links between good corporate governance and better

company performance," she said.

The consultancy boasts a diverse clientele including but not limited to state-owned entities and non-profit organisations. They have served a diverse clientele, cutting across various industries and provided tailormade business solutions, for all types of organisations.

"We always aim to offer invaluable professional business support services through professional expertise and experience.”

The consultancy also has a passion for facilitating Corporate Social Investment (CSR/CSI) programmes through the implementation of initiatives and its flagship publication, The Responsible Citizen Magazine. This enables organisations to attract investment; increase their efficiency, functionality and productivity.

“As a proud, citizen-owned and inspired business, we are dedicated to upholding professionalism and accountability in Botswana’s corporate landscape. At our core are a passion for people and a desire to drive professional business support. With our 10-year mark, we only aim higher and are excited to continue growing with Batswana and influence upstanding corporate culture through professional services both regionally and internationally.”