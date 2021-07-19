Premier league action Gaborone United against Notwane PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Botswana Football Association (BFA) has revealed that the Premier League season will kickoff in two months. The league was initially expected to start next month but according to information released on Friday, it will begin on September 11, ending an almost 16-month hiatus.

Premier League sides have already started their pre-season until September 10, a day before the first matches start. The league will run until May 29 next year. The BFA has also revealed that the First Division Leagues will run from October 9 until May 29 next year. On the other hand, the First Division sides will commence their pre-season on August 3 after satisfying all the requirements of return to play guidelines. The First Division promotional play-offs are expected to run for three weeks from April 23 to May 15 next year.

In the Regional Football Leagues, the Women’s leagues will commence on October 9 and run until April 29 next year (34 weeks). Their pre-season together with the Men’s teams begin on August 12 and run until October 1. The Men’s League will also run parallel to their female counterparts in the regional leagues from October 9 to April 29 next year. However, the

Youth leagues will only commence in January next year while the Women’s Champions League qualifiers will run from May 5 to May 27 next year. Meanwhile, the BFA has also announced that the transfer window is open and will run until September 30. The association however has not yet released the dates for the Orange FA Cup. There have been reports in the past that the FA Cup would be used as a season starter. At the time when local football was suspended last year, the FA Cup was on the quarterfinal stage.

On another front, Gaborone United (GU) have already returned to full training after satisfying all the requirements set to return to play. The Reds are currently under the tutelage of Pontsho Moloi and Innocent Morapedi. Midfielder, Lebogang Ditsele has already joined his new teammates in training at Lekidi Football grounds after signing for the club from Jwaneng Galaxy recently.