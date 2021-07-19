Botswana Football Association (BFA) has revealed that the Premier League season will kickoff in two months. The league was initially expected to start next month but according to information released on Friday, it will begin on September 11, ending an almost 16-month hiatus.
Premier League sides have already started their pre-season until September 10, a day before the first matches start. The league will run until May 29 next year. The BFA has also revealed that the First Division Leagues will run from October 9 until May 29 next year. On the other hand, the First Division sides will commence their pre-season on August 3 after satisfying all the requirements of return to play guidelines. The First Division promotional play-offs are expected to run for three weeks from April 23 to May 15 next year.
In the Regional Football Leagues, the Women’s leagues will commence on October 9 and run until April 29 next year (34 weeks). Their pre-season together with the Men’s teams begin on August 12 and run until October 1. The Men’s League will also run parallel to their female counterparts in the regional leagues from October 9 to April 29 next year. However, the
On another front, Gaborone United (GU) have already returned to full training after satisfying all the requirements set to return to play. The Reds are currently under the tutelage of Pontsho Moloi and Innocent Morapedi. Midfielder, Lebogang Ditsele has already joined his new teammates in training at Lekidi Football grounds after signing for the club from Jwaneng Galaxy recently.