Extension Gunners on Saturday descended upon Kweneng District for the launch of their Molepolole Branch. The Peleng giants have been pushing a membership drive across the country since the beginning of the year.

They have already launched branches in Francistown, Lobatse, Kanye, Moshupa and Jwaneng. According to the club’s constitution, a branch can be launched if it reaches 100 registered members. So far the club has registered over 1,350 members from February to June this year. The Saturday event was held at Lemepe Lodge from 10am.

Meanwhile, the club is also gearing up for an elective annual general meeting (AGM) set for July 24. The club has been operating under an interim committee since 2019 after the ousting of the Tariq Babitseng-led committee. Already reports are that former Gaborone United

(GU) chairperson, Rapula Okaile has raised his hand to contest for the post of chairperson at Gunners. Okaile is said to have set up a team that includes Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, who will contest as the vice chairperson. Edwin Mabapa has raised his hand once again for the position of club secretary: Mabapa is the interim secretary. He has also served the club before as public relations officer. The other candidates are Benson Mere (vice secretary), Tshoganetso Same (treasurer), Oarabile Kgosiesele (PRO), Moeteledi Ketshabile (marketing manager), Mpho Nkadimang (welfare manager), and Bruno Masi (team manager).