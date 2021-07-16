Serame

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Peggy Serame has not yet made up her mind about launching a run for a political constituency in 2024, amidst reports of her rising popularity in the Goodhope/Mabule constituency.

Mmegi has learnt that the current Member of Parliament (MP) for that constituency and Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Eric Molale will not be contesting for the area in the 2024 General Elections.

Serame was brief on the matter when responding to Mmegi this week. “At this point, as I have indicated before, my focus is on my ministerial responsibilities,” she said.

“The decision regarding 2024 will be made when the time is right and communicated through the channels in place.” However, Serame seems to enjoy the party leadership’s blessings to represent the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), replace the veteran politician incumbent and become the first woman to contest for the area as an MP.

Some BDP members in the constituency believe that Serame could unite party members and deliver a win for the BDP. The constituency has powerful long time hopefuls within the BDP and has been held by the Umbrella for Democratic Change in previous years.

“Some party members have approached her to contest for the constituency but she promised to give them feedback this year or early next year,” an authoritative source told Mmegi on condition of anonymity this week.

“Secretly some members are campaigning for her and the tone of her language seems clear even in some kgotla meetings that she attends. “The members believe that Serame can advocate for developments well as an MP for the area. “Some women are going to support her as compared to some members who have been campaigned for before.”

The BDP’s Goodhope/Mabule constituency chairperson, Olehile Thobogang said he could not comment on party issues in the media, adding that issues of the party’s primary elections would be dealt with ‘at the right time’.

Should she go ahead with a run for the BDP ticket in the constituency, Serame is expected to face a difficult time balancing the key ministry, which is essential in the fight against COVID-19, with political campaigning.

Serame’s predecessors in the recent past have found it challenging to balance their ministerial duties with the demands of their constituencies.

Her immediate past predecessor, Thapelo Matsheka was reassigned to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing Development in April, and while official

reasons were not communicated, reports at the time indicated he was facing demands for more of his time in his Lobatse constituency.

The finance ministry is ranked as the most senior in Cabinet and with COVID-19 having burnt a P14.5 billion deficit in the budget last year, eroding government reserves in the process, the finance minister has more urgent duties on their hands.

Matsheka’s own predecessor, Kenneth Matambo spent his 10-year tenure as minister without a constituency after being brought in by former president Ian Khama as a specially elected MP in 2009. While Matambo at one point reportedly wanted to run for Tonota, he ultimately did not put his name in the hat, instead being nominated and voted in twice as a specially elected legislator.

Matambo’s predecessor, the late Baledzi Gaolathe, spent his 10-year tenure balancing his ministerial duties with the demands of Tonota North constituency, while his own predecessor and former president, Festus Mogae was initially ushered into the ministry as a specially elected MP in 1989. Mogae first ran for a political constituency, Palapye, in 1994. “To some extent, there is a benefit to having the Finance Minister not tied to a particular constituency, as it frees them from political pressures and allows them to focus on the job as a sort of chief finance officer for government,” an analyst told Mmegi this week.

“However, it can also be used as a weapon by the opposition to attack the ruling party and any tough financial policies. “Matambo was often under attack in Parliament by some opposition members who said he could afford to impose unpopular policies because he didn’t have a constituency to answer to.”

Serame has enjoyed a stellar rise in the echelons of government in the past few years, moving from Investment, Trade and Industry permanent secretary to head of that ministry and then finance minister. She started her career in 1994 as an assistant economist in the Division of Economic Affairs at the then Ministry of Finance and Development Planning. In 2007 she served a six-month special assignment at the World Bank Voice Secondment Programme, her early career path mirroring Mogae’s own rise.