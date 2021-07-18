Health Ministry Experiences COVID-19 Vaccine Delay PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has released a statement informing the public that there has been a delay in the arrival of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which was to be used as a second dose.

The ministry through a media release stated that it was expecting the AstraZeneca vaccine consignment procured through the COVAX facility, by the last week of June 2021. It further stated that owing to high global demand for COVID-19 vaccines, which have now outstripped supply, the supplier has so far not been able to deliver in the timelines expected.

"The ministry has been informed that the expected delivery is now likely to take place in August 2021. As a result of this development, some vaccination centres inoculating the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine across the country, have started experiencing shortages. The shortfall in the AstraZeneca vaccine is about 15,000 doses, resulting in people of the same number likely to get their second doses beyond the initially anticipated 12 weeks," reads the media release.

Furthermore, the media release stated that after

considering the challenge and trends in other countries like in Europe and Canada, a decision was taken that all those affected by these developments be offered Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, as second doses, if any of the two become available earlier than the expected AstraZeneca vaccine. As such, all those affected are advised to remain calm since the situation is under control and their immunity against COVID-19 will not in any way be compromised.

The ministry, therefore, wishes to assure members of the public that in addition to vaccine consignments expected this month and in August 2021, efforts continue to be made to acquire more vaccines from all possible sources including international partners so that all those eligible are vaccinated in good time.

"The public will be kept informed about developments in this matter," reads the media statement.