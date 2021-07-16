State takes the alcohol battle to KBL

The Attorney General’s Chambers has roped in Monthe Marumo (Incorporating Molatlhegi & Associates) attorneys to fight the lawsuit brought by Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) challenging the latest alcohol ban imposed by government.

Monthe Marumo & Co is a well-known legal firm that has handled some of the biggest cases especially corporate ones and others previously such as China Jiangsu cases, and Masego Mogwera’s against Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) and many others.

In recent years, the AG’s Chambers has hired private counsels to handle high profile matters as it has suffered a brain drain to the more lucrative private sector which has brought about loss of some cases.

Senior leading attorney, Dr. Baatlhodi Molatlhegi will represent President Mokgweetsi Masisi, the Attorney General and former Health Director, Dr. Malebogo Kebabonye in the case at the High Court in which KBL is challenging Masisi’s ban on alcohol and his State of Emergency regulations.

Molatlhegi is considered a heavy weight in the legal fraternity as evidenced by his colourful profile.

According to his profile, Molatlhegi commonly known as Bucs, identifies himself as Botswana and Southern Africa’s leading legal & regulatory attorney currently heading the Advisory and Transaction division of Monthe Marumo & Co. He has been involved in major projects in Botswana and beyond in areas such as: mergers and acquisitions; ICT legal & regulatory reform; privatisation; investment funds vehicles structuring; utilities and infrastructure development and legislative drafting.

“Bucs has published widely in referenced journals. He has been instructed in countries such as Rwanda, South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius and Kenya etc. Bucs obtained his doctoral degree in law from the faculty of law, University of Toronto; his Masters in Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science, UK and his

LLB from the University of Botswana,” reads the profile. KBL on one hand has also roped in a high clientele law firm Minchin & Kelly, which reportedly has its presence throughout the continent. The company’s profile states that the law firm is the Botswana member of DLA Piper Global and its clients include amongst others, parastatals, financial institutions, insurance companies, Botswana government and global corporations.

“Accordingly the firm provides high quality client-centric legal service to both local and international clients. The firm is a one-stop shop for all legal services. Practice areas include banking and finance, energy and oil, infrastructure, commercial litigation, mergers and acquisitions, high-end labour law and financial recoveries,” states the firm.

Meanwhile, both parties in the matter are expected to have filed their papers before the end of July while the State was ordered recently by Justice Tshepo Motswagole to file their papers before the end of business yesterday (Thursday).

KBL had filed their papers in court while the State had by July 7, 2021 only filed a notice of opposition.

According to the notice, Masisi, AG and Director of Health Services indicated that they will be opposing the urgent suit by KBL and chose their attorneys Monthe Marumo & Co as an address at which they would accept all service of process and notices.

By the time of going to press the State had not yet filed its papers and Mmegi’s efforts to reach Molatlhegi were futile as he was reportedly engaged in back to back meetings with government officials.