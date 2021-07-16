 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has released a statement informing...
With hospitals and mortuaries overwhelmed by patients and corpses resp...
The pandemic has decimated the livelihoods of those who work in the ar...
Molepolole born folklore poet, Omphemetse Lerako’s love for his ...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Lerako’s love for Setswana lands him into folklore poetry

Lerako’s love for Setswana lands him into folklore poetry

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, July 16, 2021
Lerako
Molepolole born folklore poet, Omphemetse Lerako’s love for his native language started from a tender age. In his quest to promote and preserve rich Setswana language that seems to be slowly perishing, the young man decided to do that through poetry.

He is famed for his stage name ‘E khukhwa Sehatela.’ In an interview with Arts & Culture, Lerako said he was saddened by the fact that young people and some old ones are not proud or do not appreciate their native language. He therefore decided to remind people of the beauty of Setswana language through poetry. He added that Setswana could be used to market the country and attract more tourists and investors.

“I started poetry at a young age. I believe that poetry is in my blood because I am born in a family of poets. Even though I did not perform anywhere while growing up, in 2018 I met one of the talented local poets, Kabo Modibedi also known as Kgooo, who encouraged me to establish myself in the poetry industry. “He also advised me to register for the President’s Day competitions and

Banners
I decided to give it a shot and did an outstanding job. I later decided to post my poems on Facebook and got immense support from the public.

They made me realise how much I nearly wasted my talent,” he said. Lerako also pointed out that getting recognition and support from the public won him a few gigs. He added that he aimed to share his talent with the youth and show them the beauty of Setswana through his poems.

He added that he was ready to teach young people eager to learn folklore poetry. Speaking of the challenges he faced as a folklore poet, he said some of them nearly demoralised him while others give him courage to soldier on.

He pointed out that there were people who looked down upon folklore poets whilst others wanted them (folklore poets) to perform for free.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

A gona mathata

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort