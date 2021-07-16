 
  Sygosh releases O Che Makhadha

Sygosh releases O Che Makhadha

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, July 16, 2021
Sygosh
Ogomoditsese Mokenti whose stage name is Sygosh, has released a new single titled O Che Makhadha.

The 36-year-old lady from Borotsi village in Tswapong, started her music career in 2009. She does mosakaso music and  does music to give her fans messages, more especially about what happens in real life. She uses her Setswapong language mostly in her songs and takes pride in her two albums and three singles.

In an interview with Arts & Culture, Sygosh said the single was produced by Dj Bino. Sygosh, also known as Mmaborotho after her song, further explained that the message portrayed in the song was about a naughty child who could not be stopped from misbehaving.

“I worked with SB Deboy Bafeletse, Stone Bosekeng and Kuzere Kumakili. The challenges that I faced included failure to make interzonal permit. The time I wanted to record, it was hard to have a travelling permit to go for recording; it took time to make it. The other

one is curfew. Normally when you are working, we used to record during the night but this time you can’t due to the pandemic. The other challenge is that I am not earning a  single thebe because performances are forbidden. We are stuck,” she said. However, she pointed out that the public responded positively to the Setswapong song O Che Mokhadha, more especially Batswapong. Sygosh explained that they loved the song even though some complained that she did not mention their home villages as she mentioned a few in the song.

O Che Mokhadha is a very great song sang in Setswapong. It is available on YouTube, Mediafire and other digital platforms. Sygosh also stated that they (artistes) were praying everyday for the government to offer them the much needed support. Sygosh can be contacted on her Fcebook page :Sygosh amd Instagram:Sygosh.

Lifestyle

