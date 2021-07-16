Kaey Maxx elevates to new music

Kagiso Monna, a Mmadinare based hip hop artist professionally known as Kaey Maxx, has released a song titled ‘Bestie’ dedicated to his lady and closest friend. Kaey Maxx gained recognition through his freestyle videos either rapping or singing on his Facebook page. In an interview with Arts & Culture, Kaey Maxx explained that with his recent song he just wanted to appreciate his friend for being part of his life and always being there for him through good and difficult times.

Kaey Maxx wrote Bestie last year and then later produced the beat and recorded the song at home with their studio equipment.

Growing up, Kaey Maxx said he listened to South Africa’s Nasty C who really inspired him a lot. Kaey Maxx also said he worked with a few artists and brands in Botswana and outside the continent such as Daveed Lucid from the USA, TrillyBeatz from South Africa, XBeatz, Moz Flamez, A Moore and KOR from Botswana. The young talented artiste is an ambassador of one of the local brands by Shaun Magetse also known as Treasure.

Even though working with those gentlemen was a great opportunity for him, he pointed out that he encountered along the way. “Sometimes I could not afford the studio money as the collaborations were not free. I am still willing to push until I work with many more artists who inspire me such as SaL Angel, CYC JOUZY, Priscilla, Nasty C, Boity and many more local and international artists.

However, as artists, COVID-19 brought tears to most of us. I make music that

Banners

makes people happy so if there were events I would not be where I am right now as the crowd would have loved to have me on stage many times.,” he said.

Looking back, he said he started rapping at 14 when he was doing Form One, then officially got into the industry after completing his Form Five last year.

As a 19-year-old young, he believed in positive vibes, happiness and putting a graceful smile on somebody’s face hence making feel good music.

“When you listen to my songs you develop that good feeling about yourself or someone you’re close to.T his made me develop love for hip hop which is why I ended up starting my own career as a musician. Like they always say, practice makes perfect.

Ever since I got into the game, I released two songs so far, Go Hard on March 13 and Bestie on June 13, 2021 written and produced by myself.

Both of them were making waves on the Internet as people really like them because they send out positive messages,” he said.