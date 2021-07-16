 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Minergy through its 100% owned Masama Coal Mine, located in the Mmamab...
The Ministry of Health and Wellness has released a statement informing...
With hospitals and mortuaries overwhelmed by patients and corpses resp...
Botswana like its regional neighbours is experiencing an unprecedented...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Editorial
  3. May you be decisive Mr. President

May you be decisive Mr. President

MMEGI EDITOR Friday, July 16, 2021
Firstly, thank you for not locking the country down Mr President. Secondly, thank you for closing schools. Wouldn’t that be the perfect timing to vaccinate teachers? Mr President, the move to close schools is brilliant, but it is more than just about keeping students away from teachers.

Therefore, we need not a plan, but execution Sir, a re letse lemao mo barutabaneng. It is common knowledge that closing schools is an opportunity for school-going children to spend their time visiting and playing with their mates. Go to Old Naledi, G-West and many other areas where children play in the streets and you will witness that.

They go to football fields and play football. It is therefore, imperative that teachers are vaccinated because there are gaps for students to continue spreading the virus while schools are closed. It is also important that the government tries by all means possible to ensure that children stay off the streets. It is of course the responsibility of the parents when children are home to do so.

But we can agree that children do not always follow orders and we still need to fight the virus by all means possible. Mr President you stated in your speech that our law enforcement officers have noticed an increase in crime and non-adherence to COVID-19 health protocols, a development which is worrisome and unfortunate.

As you said, our law enforcement officers need to take stern measures against those who break the law. As stated that these school going children are now leading the numbers of positive cases, it is time

Banners
law enforcement also target them and their parents in this period of crisis to arrest the situation. We welcome your promise for more vaccines Mr President. However, we could do with much more precise information. We need to know why we have to wait for the period you say we should. We need to know why other countries are doing better than us Mr President? You spoke of economic hardships, and our purse is bleeding.

It is only through vaccination that we can then fully open up the economy. Lastly, open the liquor industry Mr President. That will go a long way in healing your heart as around 200, 000 people will have something to eat. It is a matter of enforcing the law and punishing offenders harshly. The industry is not just about beer drinking, people’s livelihoods are at stake here considering the value chain that characterise trade in alcohol and its role in the economy.

We as individuals should take responsibility for our loved ones’ health. It is time we police one another. People are disobeying COVID- 19 protocols thereby deliberately spreading the virus. It is time we realise how serious this matter is.

Today’s Thought

“Some very poor countries run great vaccination systems, and some richer ones run terrible programmes.”

–Bill Gates

Subscribe to



Editorial

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

A gona mathata

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort