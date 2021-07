Inflation reaches 9yr high

The average prices of goods and services reached a nine year high in June, with year on year inflation rising to 8.2%.

Statistics Botswana datasets show that the June inflation is the highest since January 2012.

Inflation is expected to rise further due to this month's fuel price increase. The Bank of Botswana expects inflation to peak at 8.5% this year before returning

to the medium term objective range of between three and six percent by the second quarter of next year.

Inflation this year is being driven by higher taxes and levies, as well as increases in other administered prices.