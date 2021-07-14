 
Zebras in desperate bid to avoid 'coming home'

MQONDISI DUBE Wednesday, July 14, 2021
The Zebras will make a last-minute ditch effort to avoid boarding the next plane home when they meet Eswatini in a sink-or-swim COSAFA Cup encounter this afternoon. Kick-off is 3pm.

After opening day's 1-0 defeat to South Africa, the Zebras bounced back spectacularly, thrashing Lesotho 4-0 on Saturday, thanks to Tumisang Orebonye’s hattrick.

The tall striker continued with his rich vein of form yesterday, but in a losing cause, as the Zebras fell 2-1 to bogey side, Zambia.

Yesterday's result threw the group wide open, with Botswana, Eswatini and Zambia all in with a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

Eswatini are second with six points behind

the already qualified Bafana Bafana, who have won all their three encounters. Botswana and Zambia are on three points, but the Zebras have a better goal difference than their northern neighbours. 

A Zebras win will take them above Eswatini as both teams have a goal difference of two while Zambia has minus one.

 Zambia will have to win by more than three goals against the bottom side, Lesotho to have a chance at progressing.

Sport

