The Zebras will make a last-minute ditch effort to avoid boarding the next plane home when they meet Eswatini in a sink-or-swim COSAFA Cup encounter this afternoon. Kick-off is 3pm.
After opening day's 1-0 defeat to South Africa, the Zebras bounced back spectacularly, thrashing Lesotho 4-0 on Saturday, thanks to Tumisang Orebonye’s hattrick.
The tall striker continued with his rich vein of form yesterday, but in a losing cause, as the Zebras fell 2-1 to bogey side, Zambia.
Yesterday's result threw the group wide open, with Botswana, Eswatini and Zambia all in with a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.
Eswatini are second with six points behind
A Zebras win will take them above Eswatini as both teams have a goal difference of two while Zambia has minus one.
Zambia will have to win by more than three goals against the bottom side, Lesotho to have a chance at progressing.