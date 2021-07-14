Zebras in desperate bid to avoid 'coming home'

The Zebras will make a last-minute ditch effort to avoid boarding the next plane home when they meet Eswatini in a sink-or-swim COSAFA Cup encounter this afternoon. Kick-off is 3pm.

After opening day's 1-0 defeat to South Africa, the Zebras bounced back spectacularly, thrashing Lesotho 4-0 on Saturday, thanks to Tumisang Orebonye’s hattrick.

The tall striker continued with his rich vein of form yesterday, but in a losing cause, as the Zebras fell 2-1 to bogey side, Zambia.

Yesterday's result threw the group wide open, with Botswana, Eswatini and Zambia all in with a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

Eswatini are second with six points behind

Banners

the already qualified Bafana Bafana, who have won all their three encounters. Botswana and Zambia are on three points, but the Zebras have a better goal difference than their northern neighbours.

A Zebras win will take them above Eswatini as both teams have a goal difference of two while Zambia has minus one.

Zambia will have to win by more than three goals against the bottom side, Lesotho to have a chance at progressing.