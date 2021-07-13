 
  BOFEPUSU against extension of SoE

BOFEPUSU against extension of SoE

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Tobokani Rari PIC MORERI SEJAKGOMO
The Botswana Federation of Public Private and Parastatal Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) says President Mokgweetsi Masisi should not seek an extension of the State of Emergency (SoE) since he failed to control the COVID-19 pandemic. 

When speaking at a press briefing today at Arirang Lodge, BOFEPUSU secretary-general Tobokani Rari said: “We would like to point out that the public and we, are yet to receive a ledger book of the full account of the successes and challenges that bedevilled the SoE as an intended intervention measure from the onset. There is no known clear cut national response or projection plan of how government intends to deal with the pandemic, everything seems to run on an abrupt and ad hoc medium".

"The idea of dividing the country into zones for the sake of controlling the virus seems to have faded away because it was not accompanied by any corresponding interventions including ordinate rollout of vaccination and isolation centres to protect the broader population.”  

secretary-general said the President had pledged that none will be dismissed during SoE, however the Ministry of Health was the first on the line in terms of those prohibited dismissals.

Rari said many companies have laid off their employees in the tourism, alcohol, and manufacturing industries and the SoE is very loud and clear that they cannot strike.

He continued: “Our own lesson is that the SoE, let alone its continued extension, is not a healthy way of running a democracy in a country like Botswana when it shows to erode civil liberties particularly workers’ rights”.

He added a lockdown cannot be the answer to fight COVID-19.

Still on the matter, Mmegi has learnt that the President will announce zonal lockdowns and introduce certain measures within the zones.

