  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. Zebras look to dodge Copper Bullets in trophy hunt

Zebras look to dodge Copper Bullets in trophy hunt

MQONDISI DUBE Tuesday, July 13, 2021
The Zebras will look to put one foot in the semi finals of the COSAFA Cup when they play Zambia’s Chipolopolo in a group stage match this afternoon. Kick-off is 3pm.

Botswana has never beaten Zambia in a COSAFA Cup match and are eager to re-write the history books.

It has been a tournament where the big guns have struggled, with the Zambians suffering a shock defeat to Eswatini. Six time winners, Zimbabwe crushed out of the tournament earlier today, after two defeats and two draws.

This leaves the door open for the Zebras to grab a maiden title, after interim coach, Letang ‘Rasta’ Kgengwenyane declared,

the intention is to “bring the trophy home.”

The Zebras will be buoyed after a sparkling performance on Saturday, where they dispatched Likuena of Lesotho 4-0.

Morocco based striker, Tumisang Orebonye showed maturity in grabbing his first international hat-trick.

The Zebras suffered a 1-0 defeat to hosts South Africa in the opening match, but a win today will put them on course to a semi final spot ahead of a crunch tie against Eswatini.

