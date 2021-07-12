Duma Boko and Motlatsi Molapisi PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

PALAPYE: The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) leaders have agreed they should go for a retreat and unity-building exercise in a bid to quell the infighting and tension that has built up in the coalition over recent months.

It was widely speculated that the Saturday UDC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held here, would discuss governance challenges in the coalition as well as the infighting amongst the parties.

However, a reputable insider told The Monitor that at the meeting, the leaders suddenly resolved the challenges bedeviling the coalition will be dealt with at a special retreat.

At the meeting, the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) was led by its president Dumelang Saleshando, who is also the vice president of the opposition coalition while the Botswana National Front (BNF) was led by its president Duma Boko, who is also the UDC president. The Botswana People’s Party (BPP) was led by its president Motlatsi Molapise, who is also the UDC chairperson.

“The consensus at the meeting was that there are problems in the UDC that need to be resolved as a matter of urgency. Acknowledgement by NEC leaders that the coalition has problems that must be addressed was the main thing that emerged from the weekend meeting.

“Leaders then agreed that a retreat will be held to address challenges facing the coalition. The retreat will be held sometime next month,” one source closer to key activities in the UDC said.

The insider added: “Leaders also agreed that they need a retreat for them to cool off as well as boost the spirit of connectedness amongst them.” It was widely thought that meetings will be characterised

by hostility amongst parties owing to the tensions that have been rising. But on the contrary, various sources told The Monitor that the meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere. “The engagements at the meeting were diverse but sober and well-thought,” said one of the sources privy to the contents of the meeting. Even scenes after the meeting gave the impression that the meeting was relatively peaceful.

There was an element of harmony amongst those who attended the meeting. During a media scrum, Boko who was in a jovial mood said the meeting was very calm contrary to what has been reported in the media.

Boko would not go into details but said that key particulars of the weekend meeting will be shared at a media conference in Gaborone today. For some time, the relationship amongst the UDC partners has been very sour.

The BCP has in recent months accused other parties in the UDC of sabotage and not adhering to proper governance issues. On the other hand, other parties in the coalition have often accused the BCP of deliberately snubbing important (UDC) activities for political expediency. Both Boko and Saleshando, who are viewed as key leaders of the coalition, recently held press conferences where they appeared to be launching veiled attacks toward each other. This had amplified fears that the UDC might be headed for a collapse.