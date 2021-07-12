Olefile Monakwe PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Public Employees Union’s (BOPEU) Olefile Monakwe faction will continue to enjoy, albeit temporarily, control of the union’s purse following a decision by the court.

On Friday, Gaborone High Court judge Zein Kebonang granted Monakwe and his allies temporary relief to remain signatories of the union’s Standard Chartered Bank account until a proper resolution is submitted for a change of the union’s bank signatories.

Justice Kebonang ordered that the union’s current list of bank signatories shall remain operative until changed by the union through a resolution, with such change effected no later than 14 days of the order.

The order followed yet another court battle between BOPEU’s warring factions for the control of the union’s finances.

In the matter, BOPEU first deputy president Monakwe’s faction had approached the court urgently challenging Standard Chartered Bank’s May decision to suspend the union’s bank accounts.

The decision by the bank to suspend the account came as a result of the advice of another rival faction led by president Masego Mogwera, to change the list of signatories to the union’s accounts held by the bank. However, in a judgement delivered on Friday, Justice Kebonang discharged the initial interim order against the bank but gave Monakwe’s faction temporary control of the union’s purse pending the submission of the resolution to the bank. He discharged his initial interim order based on a preliminary objection by the bank and Mogwera, and that the urgent application was not properly

authorised and should be dismissed.

The court found that only Mogwera has the power to authorise legal proceedings on behalf of the union. Despite his decision, Justice Kebonang said given admitted factional fights, he does not think a court should give an order that paralyses the functions and activities of the union.

He stated that the peculiar circumstances of the case require that some guidance be provided as to the way forward. He said as this is not in the interest of members, let alone BOPEU itself that it should have its bank accounts suspended merely because there are factional disputes. “In my view, it would be in the interest of the union to have its accounts remain operative.

For this reason, the current list of signatories is to remain in place and the union to submit a proper resolution to the bank as soon as practically possible, but certainly not beyond 14 days of this order if it wishes to change or add to its list of signatories.

If the union fails to do so, the first respondent is authorised to suspend the applicant’s accounts,” ordered Kebonang in his judgement. Kebonang ordered the parties to pay their own legal costs except for Mogwera whose costs are to be borne by the union.