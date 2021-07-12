 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

PALAPYE: The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) leaders have agreed ...
PALAPYE: Last Saturday, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) leade...
The Botswana Public Employees Union’s (BOPEU) Olefile Monakwe fa...
The embattled president of the Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU)...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Will Masisi Lock Us down?

Will Masisi Lock Us down?

INNOCENT SELATLHWA Monday, July 12, 2021
Mokgweetsi Masisi PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES
With COVID-19 cases and deaths on a rapid rise in the country, President Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected to move for more stringent measures.

Speculation has been rife on social media that Masisi’s scheduled address woul be mainly to announce that the country would be going on a lockdown that would see only essential service providers doing their work.

According to circulating information, a lockdown is expected to be effected by Wednesday until early August as the country battles a wave of an increase in COVID- 19 cases amid frustration around the slow vaccine rollout. Thus far the country has fully vaccinated just under 110,000 people. Over 75,000 people have tested positive to the virus while just over 1,200 succumbed to the pandemic-related complications. Social commentators led the topic on social media with many people expressing frustration should the lockdown news be true. “I have it on good authority, that a heavy/hard lockdown is impending.

When the President gets off the national podium on Tuesday, your reality may be altogether different. Our government, has practically run out of aces. The fabled ‘Task Force’ has practically come to its wit’s end. They have blamed everything under the sun, including alcohol. They lied, to save face. In the end reality stares them in the face. They stand defeated. All they can do is lock you up inside your houses. The vaccination campaign is a farce. A 16-month long State of Emergency has yielded nothing. No extra capacities have been built. Billions have been squandered. GO A PALA. We are back

Banners
to where we began.

We are back to March, 2020,” prominent lawyer, Kgosietsile Ngakaagae posted on Facebook. Ngakaagae further wrote that the country’s leaders must be held to account for “why we are where we are”. “Let’s tune in to the President’s speech on Tuesday.

I hope he tells us about the vaccines, because anything else, will be empty rhetoric. Ga re jewe ka loleme, ga re madila. Let’s remind our President that our sick and dying deserve vaccines: not a State of Emergency: not excuses, not lectures,” he wrote. The post was met with dozens of comments with many supporting Ngakaagae that there should not be a lockdown as Batswana would economically suffer more. On the other hand, some Batswana believe that a lockdown could be a necessary evil as health facilities cannot take it anymore.

On their weekly updates, the COVID-19 Presidential Task led by Dr Kereng Masupu has always indicated that a lockdown could not be ruled out if the situation gets out of hand. Attempts to get a comment from Dr Masupu yesterday bore no fruit as his phone rang unanswered. The Press Secretary to the President, Batlhalefi Leagajang, called on Batswana to wait for Tuesday’s national address. “I cannot preempt what the President would address the nation on. It is for all Batswana to wait and hear what the President has to say to them,” he said.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Go tshwara ka mometso

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort