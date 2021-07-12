Goretetse Kekgonegile PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Parliament has rejected a motion that requested the government to increase councillors’ salaries by six percent that was already approved.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Maun East, Goretetse Kekgonegile had tabled a motion that intended to effect payment to councillors their six percent increment. The salary adjustment was approved in April 2020, but was deferred following the COVID-19 pandemic that put pressure on government coffers.

The six percent was deferred to support government’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic, which increment has since accumulated into arrears.

The former Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Thapelo Matsheka had awarded the six percent salary increment for councillors during the 2020 budget speech that announced similar adjustments for the Executive, MPs, judges and Dikgosi. Last month, councillors through the Botswana Association of Local Authorities (BALA) petitioned the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Eric Molale demanding answers on the day and month in which Parliament decided to withdraw commitment to paying councillors their six percent salary increase. Then, responding to the petition, Molale stated that the councillors’ salary increment was set aside for government initiatives against the pandemic.

Presenting the motion, Kekgonegile said all increases were effected in April 2020 except for MPs and councillors due to the looming Salaries Commission concerning them. Kekgonegile stated that it was in that context that he proposes that councillors be paid as per their rights and expectations while awaiting the establishment of the commission.

He said councillors face financial burdens due to the huge ‘elections tax’ that is overwhelming them given COVID-19 having devastating economic repercussions on communities.

“Unlike MPs, councillors are the ones who are always faced with responsibilities and electorates expect them to assist them whenever they need help despite it being during the day or at night.

The increment would help them attend to and contribute in all activities in their wards without fail. Families have been badly affected by COVID-19 and councillors are the ones providing for such families to the extent of paying school fees,”

Banners

Kekgonegile said.

He added that councillors are expected to run funeral errands and community activities giving such help that is expected of them, which extends to financial aid. Ghanzi South MP, Motsamai Motsamai supported the motion stating that the councillors’ main concern is their welfare as far as salaries are concerned because they are overwhelmed with responsibilities.

“Councillors are doing a great job even on behalf of us as MPs in our constituencies. Last week there were new appointments of Assistant Ministers, this shows that government has money because those appointments come with benefits like allowances to mention but a few.

This shows that it is not like the government does not have money but rather takes councillors’ plea lightly,” Motsamai said. Gaborone North legislator who is also the Minister of Employment, Labour and Skills Development, Mpho Balopi supported the motion stating that councillors are doing a great job that cannot be ignored.

However, Balopi voted against the motion stating that Parliament needs enough time to debate the motion. For his part, Molale stated that the executive is still dealing with the matter, hence does not see it appropriate for Parliament to debate on the motion. “This is an opportunist motion because we are dealing with this matter. This motion is not urgent.

It is just a popularity campaign because it will appear as if the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) government does not want to pay councillors whilst it is not true. The increment did not materialise as promised not just because of de-linking politicians’ salaries from those of civil servants, but also because the budget priorities had changed and that the situation was bleak.

The funds were used in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic,” Molale said. In the end, Parliament put the motion to debate the matter to a vote with 25 MPs against, 19 MPs in favour and 13 absentees.