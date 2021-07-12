Franco, Charma Gal, Amantle Brown and Phempheretlhe

Talented local controversial musician, ATI and top female local vocalist, Charma Gal are the top earners of ViB mobile’s latest payment of royalty fees to artists. ATI was the happiest of the lot when he walked away with P26,500 while the Sekuta hitmaker Charma Gal, was not far off with P26,300.

This time ViB mobile managed to pay four P450,000 to artists following the last payment amounting to P500,000 in February this year. Exceptional songstress, Amantle Brown who led the pack in the February payments now sits on third place with P23,600 followed by legendary gospel crooner, Phempheretlhe Bafana Pheto who managed to earn P20,900. Other artists on the list include: Mlesho Kai1 of Hlomela fame with P19,000, legendary gospel artist Matheke Leteane with P12,400 while kwasa kwasa muso Franco Lesokwane managed to earn only P9,600.

ViB Mobile, a subsidiary of ViB Group are pioneers in value added services market and also industry leaders in digital content distribution in Botswana. As it has been the company’s norm for over 10 years to pay out royalties, local artists received their royalty fee cheques at the ViB Mobile head offices in Gaborone at the International Finance Park for the months of January to June 2021.

ViB Mobile’s

marketing and Communications Executive, Thuto Baletloa said at ViB Mobile they recognise the economic and financial impact on the nation with the advent of Covid-19 towards the creative industry. “We hope the role we have dedicated ourselves to playing has the desired positive impact as well as encourage other companies across the board to actively show their support.”

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of ViB Mobile, Leroy Monaheng added that they are passionate about the creative industry and they will continue committing to improving and investing in the industry by empowering local artists to generate sustainable income streams through digital streaming and download platforms. He also went on to congratulate artists like ATI for

being the most downloaded artists from January - June 2021. These are results that reflect his dedication to his brand. Monaheng went on to urge all other artists to promote their brands on digital platforms across the board.