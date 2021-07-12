Leungo Pitse PIC: LOCAL CORNER

His laughter is infectious while his larger than life personality is addictive. A true human soul whose thirst for adventure made him a beloved entertainer and a showbiz star. Combine that with talents and good looks, the voice of an entertainer and you have Loungo Andre Pitse, also known as King Bee.

The entertainment industry has been in its infancy stage in Botswana for some time. It is only the daring, gifted and courageous that can take this country to greater heights because it is beaming and saturated with great talent and potential for growth. When this talent is cultivated and nourished, it evolves beyond borders and limitations. Pitse is the epitome of talent that has been groomed, developed, and merged with sheer resilience. The attributes define the values of a true trailblazer.

Pitse closes the curtain on his time at Yarona FM to realise his academic aspirations. The multi-talented, multi-faceted and electric entertainer has been with the company for over 10 years. He has been instrumental in the growth and success of Yarona FM. He is a media giant with years of experience in the entertainment industry. He holds a degree in Broadcasting from Limkokwing and a Masters in Media from the University of Botswana. These demonstrate his tenacity for knowledge acquisition and his undying devotion for self-development.

Furthermore, whether it is radio or television, ‘King Bee’ has garnered favour and love from all who have experienced his high energy, charisma, and astonishing presentation style, witty and infectious personality. He is a brand ambassador, an actor, a motivational speaker, voice-over artist, MC, philanthropist and an aspiring entrepreneur.

This dynamic personality has worked alongside the likes of Bonang Matheba, hosted

a book launch for Basetsana Khumalo and also presented at Miss Botswana 2015/2016, Ministry of Youth Awards and the Yarona FM Music Awards (on three occasions). He has over 200,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram combined.

“Working with Loungo has been a tremendous honour. It was incredible watching him evolve to become the superstar that graces our screens and stages. He has been diligent, hardworking and authentic throughout the years. Seeing him leave will leave a vacuum that no one will fill without great difficulty. The listenership he has drawn and bonded with will be as devastated as we are at the station. The one thing about family, however, is that they do not hold you back from growth and passions. So, we part ways with painful but proud hearts,” said Yarona FM station Manager, Kelly Ramputswa-Tlale.

‘King Bee’ has previously hosted a number of shows on the youthful station; currently he is hosting the afternoon drive with Kedi Molosiwa. Throughout his tenure he has grown to be a brand that has worked closely with young talent and mentored it.

“Parting with ‘King Bee’ will not be easy but as a radio station we are pleased to see him grow into an iconic brand that is well recognised in the country. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” concluded the Yarona FM station manager.