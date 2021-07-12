 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

It was no jet lag day for Tumisang Orebonye on Saturday as he fired th...
Middle distance runner and Olympic silver medalist, Nijel Amos is now ...
COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreck havoc in the sporting fraternity ...
Chess sensation, Woman FIDE Master (WFM, Masaiti will tomorrow (Tuesda...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Zone VI Karate Champs Postponed

Zone VI Karate Champs Postponed

CALISTUS KOLANTSHO Monday, July 12, 2021
Local Karatekas will continue to miss in action with the 2021 Zone VI Karate Championships most likely to be postponed PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreck havoc in the sporting fraternity with the next victim likely to be the 2021 Zone VI Karate Championships. Dojos are currently closed in the region and contact sport has been suspended.

Most countries such as Zimbabwe are at the peak of a third wave of COVID-19 and karate remains classified as a high-risk sport and it is therefore suspended. Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) president, Tshepho Bathai told Sport Monitor that it looks impossible for Zone VI to proceed as planned due to the pandemic. Botswana has always been a force to reckon with at Zone VI and the team normally rakes in medals in all categories.

Meanwhile, BOKA hosted referees’ course for officials in Gaborone and Francistown on Saturday. In Gaborone, the training was attended by a few officials. Bathai revealed that the course was World Karate Federation (WKF) table management and for referees.

When asked about the low attendance in Gaborone, Bathai said it was likely due to the suspension of

Banners
sport and that people are still afraid of physical interaction. “Suspension of sport has just been lifted and people are still skeptical about physical attendance. Some of them are in isolation and yes, they had shown interest before the course. So, it is not surprising.

We are slowly opening up. The turn up was good in Francistown,” he said.

Some people felt that the training was unable to attract good numbers because it was a waste of time and resources. Instead, the focus should be the preparation for Zone VI team.

“It is never a waste of time to develop people. Karate dojos in all Southern African countries are closed. Therefore, chances are that there will be no championship. So, the focus should be in the local development,” he said

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Go tshwara ka mometso

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort