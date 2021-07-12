Local Karatekas will continue to miss in action with the 2021 Zone VI Karate Championships most likely to be postponed PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreck havoc in the sporting fraternity with the next victim likely to be the 2021 Zone VI Karate Championships. Dojos are currently closed in the region and contact sport has been suspended.

Most countries such as Zimbabwe are at the peak of a third wave of COVID-19 and karate remains classified as a high-risk sport and it is therefore suspended. Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) president, Tshepho Bathai told Sport Monitor that it looks impossible for Zone VI to proceed as planned due to the pandemic. Botswana has always been a force to reckon with at Zone VI and the team normally rakes in medals in all categories.

Meanwhile, BOKA hosted referees’ course for officials in Gaborone and Francistown on Saturday. In Gaborone, the training was attended by a few officials. Bathai revealed that the course was World Karate Federation (WKF) table management and for referees.

When asked about the low attendance in Gaborone, Bathai said it was likely due to the suspension of

sport and that people are still afraid of physical interaction. “Suspension of sport has just been lifted and people are still skeptical about physical attendance. Some of them are in isolation and yes, they had shown interest before the course. So, it is not surprising.

We are slowly opening up. The turn up was good in Francistown,” he said.

Some people felt that the training was unable to attract good numbers because it was a waste of time and resources. Instead, the focus should be the preparation for Zone VI team.

“It is never a waste of time to develop people. Karate dojos in all Southern African countries are closed. Therefore, chances are that there will be no championship. So, the focus should be in the local development,” he said