Besa Masaiti PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Chess sensation, Woman FIDE Master (WFM, Masaiti will tomorrow (Tuesday) fly off to United States of America to pursue her studies at Texas Tech University.

Masaiti is a beneficiary of the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) elite scholarship.

She told Sport Monitor that it has not been an easy journey but with focus and support from her family she has been able to pull through. She noted that she is literally going to Texas as a second year student, so it is an exciting period for her.

Masaiti also said being on the other side of the world is a motivation on its own. “‘Put God first’ is my mission and I aim to live by it. And since Texas Tech is a ‘sports’ oriented school, I aim to liaise with like-minded students who desire to balance their sports and academics. I’ve figured university is going to be a little different from high school. I am going to join The Knight Raiders team which is quite formidable and headed by Grandmaster Alex Onischuk,” she said.

Masaiti explained that because she will be studying for a BSc economics course, a Mathematics intensive discipline, hard work and perseverance will eventually pay off. She said her intention is to make her family

and country proud.

“As for chess, I plan to have a strong chess team and formidable head coach. I would be liaising with BNSC to assist me to pursue my dream of becoming a Grandmaster (GM),” she said.

Masaiti said the support from her family has always been massive and that they have been with her from day one. Adding that even now as she was preparing for her departure.

“I am privileged to have them as parents. My extended family too back home gives me the support and encouragement as well as guidance I need,” Masaiti said.

The WFM explained that BNSC policy allows for athletes to access a myriad of opportunities for the betterment of their lives.

Meanwhile, the 19 year old Masaiti said upcoming players must use opportunities that exist for them.

“Let us make use of programmes that are in place. Hard work pays off; pursue your dreams, having a sharp vision of what it is you want to achieve. Hold fast to your dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broke winged bird that cannot fly,” she said