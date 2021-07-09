The court has ordered that Mojanki should hang

FRANCISTOWN: The late Bokani Socks’ family has said it will only find closure when her murderer, Atlholang Mojanki popularly known as Two Metre has been hanged. Justice Lot Moroka following the murder of Socks back in 2014 sentenced Mojanki, a former police officer to death last week Thursday.

Bokani, who was Mojanki’s ex-girlfriend at the time of her murder was a nurse based at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital in Francistown.

Following the death sentence penalty imposed on the murder convict, (Mojanki), Mmegi reached out to Socks’ family to get their views on the matter after lengthy Court proceedings in a bid to get justice for her.

Speaking on behalf of the Socks family, the deceased’s sister, Motlalepula Socks said the only thing that can bring closure to her family’s ordeal is Mojanki being hanged and no longer alive.

She said for now, Mojanki is still breathing, eating and enjoying his life whereas their little sister is no more.

Furthermore, she explained that losing their little sister was the most painful experience for the family. Knowing that the person who killed her is still alive is even more devastating.

Motlalepula said: “We were relieved that her killer was sentenced to death, but closure is still out of reach for us until her murderer is hanged.”

She further said there is a greater chance that the ruling could be overturned at the Court of Appeal, if Mojanki successfully appeals Justice Moroka’s sentence. She said that her family has suffered a lot through all the court proceedings and when Mojanki appeals the death sentence they are going to get hurt more, as the same proceedings will open wounds.

Motlalepula revealed that Bokani was their last born and she meant the world to all her siblings and the rest of the family.

She added they were robbed of the most precious gift and were left with nothing but a whole lot of trauma and grief, which she felt Mojanki did not experience at all.

Motlalepula also heavily criticised people who publicly wanted Mojanki to be forgiven for killing her little sister saying such people don’t understand the pain of being robbed of a loved one whereas her killer is still alive.

She added that her little sister deserved to live just like the murderer who is still alive.

When passing the sentence last week, Moroka explained that there was ample evidence before Court that showed that Mojanki was abusive towards Bokani in their relationship.

He lamented the alarming cases of gender-based violence (GBV) in Botswana especially the murdering of women

by men under the pretext of love and the patriarchal belief that men have total control over women in relationships.

On the contrary, Moroka noted that men do not have any right to claim ownership of women as Mojanki did in his relationship with Bokani and vise versa.

Justice Moroka concluded that there were no exceptional extenuating circumstances that led to Mojanki murdering Bokani.

He said that it was clear that Mojanki murdered Bokani in cold blood after meticulously planning to do so.

Moroka asserted that it was very clear that Mojanki was the last person who was with Socks before she met her death.

He added that before Mojanki murdered Socks, he arranged that they meet at Galo Mall where he later ordered a meal at Nando’s and waited for the meal to be prepared.

Moroka said that Mojanki arrived alone at Galo Mall where he ordered a meal but only Socks met him. He told the deceased to pick up the order because he did not want to be seen with her that fateful day.

This Moroka explained, Mojanki did with a clear intention of not wanting to be seen with the deceased on that day in order to cover up his tracks.

Moroka also stated that the submission by Mojanki through his attorney that he was under the influence of antiretrovirals (ARVs) and dagga when he murdered Bokani as he was depressed after she told him another man impregnated her did not hold any substance.

Moroka said after a careful analysis of the evidence that was led before court, it became clear that in fact, Mojanki did not have any problem with drug abuse.

He noted that Mojanki used the drug abuse claim as a ruse to avoid the ultimate penalty of death. Justice Moroka stated that the courts should prevent the loss of life in Botswana through passing sentences that will act as deterrents against inhumane actions disingenuously done in the name of love.

“You will be hanged by the neck until you die. May the Lord have mercy upon your soul. You have the right to appeal both conviction and sentence at Court of Appeal within six weeks,” Moroka said as he passed the sentence on Mojanki’s case.