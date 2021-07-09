Traditional beer PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The February alcohol ban lifted in March this year gave rise to criminal syndicates in the illicit brew trade, but surprisingly the July ban has seen none getting on the wrong side of the law. While the last ban resulted in a majority of people resorting to home brews to get around the prohibition and beat the blues, this time around just a week into the recent ban the Police have recorded zero cases. Mmegi Staff Writer PINI BOTHOKO reports

In interviews following the recent alcohol ban, commanders across the police stations state they have not recorded any cases of illicit brews. They have, however, raised concerns that there could be a surge as the alcohol ban remains in force. One may wonder if people have not started preparing illicit brews as there is stock available for the black market or they are afraid of the recently leaked stiff penalties on enforcement of COVID-19 regulations by the acting police commissioner Phemelo Ramakorwane.

In the leaked savigram, the acting police commissioner revealed to have discovered that members of the public charged for disobeying COVID-19 laws are in most cases given minimum fines. Ramakorwane further stated that the said fines are in most cases too low and never bring about the desired effect in terms of deterring the public from committing offences.

“As you are no doubt aware, the country is experiencing an exponential increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and it is apparent that the low fines could be attributed to this lack of compliance with COVID-19 protocols. As a consequence, you are hereby directed that with immediate effect, all offenders charged for violating COVID-19 laws should face maximum penalties in order to achieve compliance thereto. This directive is binding on all commanders and I expect strict adherence at all times,” the police savigram reads.

Furthermore, through the savigram Ramakorwane instructed that information should be sent to his office indicating how each division has performed by the number of cases against the fines. Then, barely weeks following the alcohol ban police were already on their toes battling with the mushrooming of shebeens countrywide.

Police discovered the illicit sale of alcohol following investigations

Banners

on what was behind people’s movement during the lockdown despite the regulations that were put in place. Over and above when checking for inter-zonal permits at the search points the police and their army counterparts strengthened the search for illegal possession of alcohol contrabands that were being smuggled across the neighbouring borders.

Then, Botswana Police Service (BPS) public relations officer, assistant commissioner Dipheko Motube identified the illegal sale of home-brewed beers being the most popular source of intoxication during the alcohol ban period. Motube revealed that from January 1 to 23, 2021 police charged 14,822 people across the country for violating the national curfew and ban on alcohol.

The south-central part of the country was leading with the highest number of cases in the Molepolole policing area overwhelmed with cases of illicit sale of traditional brews. Quizzed on the recent alcohol ban, Molepolole and Ramotswa police stations that had previously recorded the highest cases of illegal sale of traditional brews told Mmegi that they had recorded zero cases following the ban.

The police station commanders, Superintendent Motlhaba Ramaabya and Keoagile Tau respectively said their policing areas are still quiet but fear possible rise in illicit brews if the ban remains in force. Letlhakeng Police Station commander, Superintendent Mogomotsi Kesupile and Sir Seretse Khama police station commander, Superintendent Mpho Sebako echoed the duo’s sentiments that they have not yet recorded cases of illicit sale of alcohol following the alcohol ban.

“We have not yet recorded cases of illegal sale of traditional brews or alcohol in my policing area. I do not know if it is still too soon to tell or the people are just complying with the regulations,” Sebako said.