The Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAS) are returning for the seventh edition. This year, comedian-cum-musician, William Last KRM and talented songbird Han C are the artists with the most nominations standing at five each. The awards are held under the theme #Fu7ureCul7ure.

William Last KRM also known as Motsetserepa in the entertainment space, released an album called Tinto last year. Due to that record, he has been nominated in categories Best Hip hop award, Best Social Media award, People’s Choice Artist of the Year award, Best Male Single award and Song of The Year award.

Talented vocalist Han C, who is a perennial winner at the YAMAs, has been nominated in the People’s Choice Artist of the Year award (an award he had won for the past three consecutive years), Best Male Single award (Padipadi track), Song of the Year award, Best Collabo award (both for Itsatsaula hit featuring Charma Gal), Best Pop award (Happy). Top rapper Veezo View who always seems to deliver magic on every song, has been nominated four times. Talented DJ trio FME DJS song who won the best collabo and best R&B single awards through their hit Pelo last year, have been nominated in three categories this year. Another notable mention is that

the late rapper also known as Mmamongwato and Mrs Hip Hop Sasa Klaas has been post humorously nominated thrice in the songs she was featured in.

Yarona FM station manager, Kelly Ramputswa-Tlale said despite the creative industry being the hardest hit by the pandemic effect, they are finding creative ways to celebrate everybody’s sector. “The YAMAs seek to acknowledge, appreciate and promote musicians in Botswana particularly in the field of urban and modern music.

We aim to celebrate and reward music that has made a significant impact in Botswana’s music industry and particularly passed through Yarona FM’s airwaves between the 1st of January 2020 and the 31st of April 2021,” Ramputswa-Tlale explained. Voting lines are currently open for people to vote for their favourite artists.

The award ceremony will be held in September on a date yet to be announced by the YAMAS team. Sponsors of the awards are First National Bank Botswana, Mascom, Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development, and NOW! TV.