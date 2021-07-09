Kgetse

There is a saying that blessed is the hand that gives. In line with that expression, Kutlo Kgetse (27) is a young man from Mochudi whose baking career started in 2013 after he failed his Botswana General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) and is giving back to the community.

When he started his baking career, he was clueless and hopeless about baking. Fortunately, his former boss was there to take him through every step of the way and encouraged him to keep on learning as he believed Kgetse had the potential of becoming a great baker.

He finally made him proud and became one of the best bakers he taught and now Kgetse is returning the favour by teaching fellow youth how to bake.

“I teach young people mostly the youth how to bake because these days unemployment is high so I feel it is best one uses his or her hands to achieve their goal or put bread on the table. I do not want to see the youth for less paying jobs while life these days is expensive.

God has blessed us with hands so that we can use them to make a living,” he said. Kgetse is based in Gaborone West where many of the residents who are mostly his clients have approved his unique baking skills.

He met his other clients through his Facebook page and many of them had applauded him for a job well done. Some have even shown interest in partnering

with him. He explained that his target was to sell and supply schools and tuckshops. In addition, the young man also sells his products to individuals and companies hosting birthday parties, weddings and any other special occasions.

He further stated that since COVID-19 he was going through a hard time saying that business was too low because people did not celebrate anymore unlike before the pandemic hit this country and others.

“So far I am happy about my achievement. I have managed to find a studio where I do my production and teach people. I want to see myself opening more branches in Botswana.

I am also proud to state that I have more youth working for me as a way of creating jobs for fellow youth. My advice to young people out there is that they must never give up and must keep on pushing until they make it.

“They must wake up and smell the coffee. The Bible says everything with God is possible no matter how hard it may seem. Baking is great and interesting. It only needs you to put your mind and heart to it and you will win,” he said.