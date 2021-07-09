DJ Ricque

DJ Ricque is a 28-year-old young man who started his music career in 2008 whilst at junior school. He was introduced to music production software by his friend.

He has composed a song titled Drama Queen in collaboration with 2Jay, a vocalist from Kopong. 2Jay is a young male vocalist who works with DJ Ricque aiming to blow away the local music industry with their talents. Hence a single titled Drama Queen written by 2Jay himself inspired by DJ Ricque’s complimenting beat.

“I developed the love to make beats and started working around with music minded friends in Selebi-Phikwe. The love for production grew with time as I started working with Da Qutness and also the involvement of Deejay Bino really helped me discover my talent and love for the house genre. Together with Da Qutness we worked to grow Beat Factory record label founded by Da Qutness,” he said.

As time passed by he relocated to Gaborone to start his tertiary education

at UB.

He explained that in 2014 he released his first single titled Stiletto Dance featuring Princy under Beat Factory Music. He said his house banger grew his audience very well as it was played on radio stations and the visuals were shot and aired on the nation television.

DJ Ricque produced the single and his vocalists always wrote his songs.

He introduced DJ Ricque Drumax Remix that he used to remix international songs to alert his audience about his presence in the music industry.

He had his first Drumax Remix with ATI titled Kiring Khorong that managed to reach a larger audience and paved the way to work with other well-known artists in Botswana.

As a young aspiring producer, DJ Ricque started making professional beats for locals under his personal record label, Ricque’s Starshine Records.