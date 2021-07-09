Wade

Now broadcasting over 30% local content, newly rebranded YTV, formerly eBotswana, is focusing on entertainment and sport. YTV general manager, Rykie Wade told Arts & Culture in an interview that as a station that is now running independently, they strive to bring international news to their viewers.

“We just signed an agreement with Al Jazeera to broadcast its content two hours a day. We have kiddies’ programmes, our own homegrown teen bulletin, we have comedies and series, documentaries, science and technology and local music and of course main news at 7pm every day,” she revealed.

Wade added that they will keep costs down until they stabilise and show growth at a financial level. She said the intention is to work hard and smart and ensure viewers are informed about their television.

“We broadcast what people are asking for and do more of what is popular. We broadcast legal content and look at all opportunities available to us. We dream big, but go step by step on this journey. Until

our goal has been reached, we can’t take risks,” she further said.

Wade also said their objectives are to grow viewership rapidly, and share exciting content with them.

She acknowledged that there is excellent talent in the country and these creatives need opportunities to showcase this.

“You can find us on any free to air decoder, by plugging it into the same dish as the DStv dish. Right now we have the Zebra decoder selling like hot cake.

On this decoder is more than 140 TV channels and more than 70 radio channels,” she said. YTV is one biggest privately owned commercial TV stations in Botswana and it is available through a traditional broadcasting TV channel and streaming through UPIC TV.