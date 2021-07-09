A Sebina born abstract fine artist, Kenneth Bale who uses art as therapy, paints about his pain, struggles and emotions so that everyone can relate to his work. In an interview with Arts & Culture, Bale said he believed that the most powerful form of self belief came from believing in something greater than him.

He explained that he trusted that through his art, he could vent to many souls and inspire them into achieving the impossible. The young artist uses acrylic paints on canvas, board, water colour paints, chalk pastels and pens. He explained that his favourite tool was acrylic paint due to its flexibility.

“I am a prolific, gifted and versatile abstract artist. I found my gift at the age of seven. I always knew I had the gift to create art. So I studied art from Form One until Form Five. That is where I learnt the basics which were very crucial to my upbringing as an artist.

Last year during the first lockdown I started making art. The kind of art I currently is self-taught because it is a skill one cannot learn at school. It is during the same year I sold my first painting and became a professional artist,” he said.

Furthermore, he stated that the essence of any great achievement was to believe in one’s purpose as an artist. Bale pointed out that his latest piece dubbed the Rhino of Hope was his favourite and was shipped to France a few months back.

“I think the public received my work well. My audience and sales are steadily growing. I had my artworks displayed in decent marketable places. I don’t really think of themes when painting but my work represents real life situations and/or experiences, wildlife and subjective art.

I have exhibited my work at Nata (Northern Arts Teachers Association) art exhibition, Thapong Visual Arts

Centre (TAYA artist of the rear 2020), Bull ‘n Bush Monthly Market show, Mini Fest Market show and 2020 online Waste To Create Exhibition,” he said.

His artworks are curently displayed at Bull ‘n Bush and Big Sip.co for purchasing. Online sales could be made through Artifybotswana website on his social media pages.

Bale indicated that in school they were not taught only to perfect their craft but never to market and sell it and therefore pointed out that marketing and advertising was his biggest challenge.

Additionally, the young talented artist prides himself with a number of achievements in his artistic career of which among them includes attaining position two in 2D design (2008), Best Student in Art from Form One to Form To where he was awarded certificates. He also participated in America on The Move Online Draw and Paint workshop and gaining international sales in just 12 months of being in the art industry.

Moreover, this young artist is a member of Thapong Visual Arts Centre and Artifybotswana. He pointed out that some of them did not want to be architects, doctors, teachers or nurses to mention a few professions but rather be the next Picasso.

He however emphasised that it was unfortunate that being a visual artist does not guarantee one success in the society. He said he was forced to study Architecture technology at Limkokwing University of Creative Technology and is currently studying Construction Engineering at CITF. He can be contacted on his Facebook page Bale Art Gallery for enquiries.