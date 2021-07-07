 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Zebras shrugged off months of inactivity to put up a fight but los...
The country’s largest alcohol producer, Kgalagadi Breweries Limi...
Athletes eligible for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have a reason to smile a...
The Zebras will begin life post the Adel Amrouche-era with a familiar ...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. Zebras fight but stumble against Bafana

Zebras fight but stumble against Bafana

STAFF WRITER Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Ethan Duncan Brooks of South Africa challenged by Gape Edwin Mohutsiwa of Botswana PIC: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU
The Zebras shrugged off months of inactivity to put up a fight but lost 1-0 against a second-string Bafana Bafana side in a COSAFA Cup match on Tuesday.

Ezekiel Morake’s goalkeeping error gifted the hosts the only goal of the match in the 67th minute. As Mosha Gaolaolwe dithered and South Africa’s Kagiso Malinga was on hand to pounce, a long searching ball was not decisively dealt with. The shot did not have sufficient venom but it still had the beating of Morake who had appeared to have the danger covered. Despite the loss, the Zebras fought well against a South Africa side that fielded fringe players. Botswana hit the woodwork in the second half, with Letang ‘Rasta’ Kgengwenyane’s side the more adventurous. But the Zebras

Banners
will feel it was an opportunity missed to get one over their neighbours, with Bafana opting for new faces. Botswana faces Lesotho on Saturday as they seek to qualify from Group A, which also has log leaders, Eswatini and Zambia.

GROUP A P W D L GF GA GD PTS
Eswatini 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3
South Africa 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Botswana 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
Lesotho 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Kindly just go for a mention Please?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort