Ethan Duncan Brooks of South Africa challenged by Gape Edwin Mohutsiwa of Botswana PIC: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU

The Zebras shrugged off months of inactivity to put up a fight but lost 1-0 against a second-string Bafana Bafana side in a COSAFA Cup match on Tuesday.

Ezekiel Morake’s goalkeeping error gifted the hosts the only goal of the match in the 67th minute. As Mosha Gaolaolwe dithered and South Africa’s Kagiso Malinga was on hand to pounce, a long searching ball was not decisively dealt with. The shot did not have sufficient venom but it still had the beating of Morake who had appeared to have the danger covered. Despite the loss, the Zebras fought well against a South Africa side that fielded fringe players. Botswana hit the woodwork in the second half, with Letang ‘Rasta’ Kgengwenyane’s side the more adventurous. But the Zebras

Banners

will feel it was an opportunity missed to get one over their neighbours, with Bafana opting for new faces. Botswana faces Lesotho on Saturday as they seek to qualify from Group A, which also has log leaders, Eswatini and Zambia.

GROUP A P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Eswatini 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3

South Africa 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Botswana 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Lesotho 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0