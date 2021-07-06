Zebras going through the paces before departure for South Africa PIC: BFA

The Zebras will begin life post the Adel Amrouche-era with a familiar date against neighbours and hosts, Bafana Bafana as the COSAFA Cup gets underway at the Nelson Mandela Bay today. Kick-off is 5pm.

Lesotho and Eswatini get started with a 2pm fixture, before the 2016 finalists square-off in the evening kick-off. The two-week tournament has been affected by late withdrawals from Comoros and Madagascar due to COVID-19. This forced a change in the format with the remaining 10 teams placed in two groups.

Zambia will join Botswana’s group, adding a new hurdle after the Zebras’ chances looked bright in a pool that also has Lesotho and Eswatini. The other group has record winners, Zimbabwe, guests, Senegal, Malawi, Namibia and Mozambique. The top two teams qualify for the semi-finals. The Zebras arrived in Nelson Mandela Bay with a new looking technical team

Banners

after the departure of Amrouche, which left Letang ‘Rasta’ Kgengwenyane in charge. Daniel ‘Chico’ Nare has been roped in to assist Kgengwenyane. The interim coach has said the intention is to bring the COSAFA Cup 'home'.

Botswana is fielding a strong side with international players like Kabelo Seakanyeng, Thatayaone Ditlokwe, Mothusi Cooper and Tumisang Orebonye among those called up. Meanwhile, South Africa opted for a largely young squad without Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs players.

Chiefs players were exempted after the team reached the final of the CAF Champions League, where they face Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly. The match will be live on DStv channel 229.