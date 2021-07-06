 
Latest News

  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Moatlhodi takes over as Deputy Speaker

Moatlhodi takes over as Deputy Speaker

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Deal. Masisi and Moatlhodi PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES
With the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mochudi East Mabuse Pule as the outgoing Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly after a new appointment, Tonota MP Pono Moatlhodi will be replacing him. 

Moatlhodi is scheduled to take over as the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly following Pule being sworn in as the new Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

Moatlhodi, who crossed the floor from the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) to rejoin Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) last year, will be sworn in as the new Deputy Speaker this afternoon, Mmegi has learnt. Since his return to the ruling party, Moatlhodi has acted as the deputy speaker on numerous occasions while Pule was on sick leave. The former UDC chief whip is said to have been nominated by the ruling party.

The plan to put him (Moatlhodi) back into the position he once held during former president

Ian Khama’s administration has been in the pipeline since he rejoined the BDP. Before leaving the UDC, Moatlhodi had fallen out with the Leader of Opposition (LOO) Dumelang Saleshando. Following this, he was suspended from the position of Opposition Chief Whip since he had a pending case at the Francistown High Court.

Moatlhodi did not resolve the feud, instead opting to re-join the BDP. Currently, the outspoken legislator is fighting a case in which he is accused of acting in concert to assault a 12-year-old boy on January 30, 2019, in his own constituency.

Quizzed about his impending assignment, Moalthodi claimed to be in a meeting and could not deny nor confirm the new appointment.

News

