What About Our Spouses? – Ask Nurses

INNOCENT SELATLHWA Monday, July 05, 2021
Nurses want jabs for their spouses
Following a decision made by cabinet to extend the COVID-19 vaccination to the country's executive and their spouses, Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) has called on authorities to explain the move they find goes against the principle of equality as per the World Health Organisation.

The union believes if the vaccination is to be rolled out to spouses of executives, it might as well be given to spouses of health workers who are most at risk compared to the executives' spouses.

According to a savingram from the director of Health Services, the vaccination has been extended to country executives and their spouses to ensure continuity of governance.

 These include members of the judiciary, members of Parliament, members of Ntlo ya Dikgosi, councillors, senior government officials and members of district development committees.

“As BONU we believe that we have to use empirical evidence to fight this virus. The task force and director of Health Services should not just be telling our people to wait while executives are getting the vaccine with their spouses.

They should communicate as to how they got there. We know health workers who are at the forefront who have spouses that have not been vaccinated. So we should know why not them? There is also the issue of teachers who are at risk but have also not been preferred,” Lesolame added they believe in equity and justice in the distribution of the vaccine hence they never made any demand without empirical evidence. He cautioned the authorities against

making decisions that could unsettle the public or stakeholders as that could weaken the fight against the virus. The move to vaccinate executives and their spouses comes when there have been widespread calls to vaccinate teachers. This is because they are regarded as 'at risk' looking at the fact that they work with multitudes of students. The teachers are in line to be vaccinated soon without any mention of their spouses.

 The Ministry of Health and Wellness, however, issued a statement late Sunday distancing itself from the savingram for the Director of Health Services.

The statement reads: ‘’The Ministry of Health and Wellness has noted a savingram circulating on social media issued by the Director of Health Services that gave the impression that Cabinet had taken a decision that certain categories of executive leadership in government and their spouses are to be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Ministry wishes to state for the record, that it has not received any Cabinet directive to that effect. The Ministry is continuing to implement the National Vaccine Deployment Plan as approved by Cabinet. Therefore, the said internal communication is withdrawn with immediate effect. The ministry apologises for the confusion caused by the said communication.’’

