Miss Radisele organisers say they want to expand the beauty pageant to other surrounding small villages

Organisers of a rural beauty pageant, Miss Radisele have revealed that they intend to grow and expand to include all small villages surrounding their village. “We are planning on launching and having Miss Radisele Central soon. We see the need to incorporate all small villages surrounding Radisele because we share similar issues and problems.

There are so many issues such as Gender Based Violence, teenage pregnancy, youth development we are currently trying to address,” Miss Radisele director Johnson Thobogang told Showtime in an interview. He added that as a rural pageant they are not prone to exposure even though sometimes the message that they are trying to send to the world is powerful and has weight. “We continue to share important messages through our Facebook page and we have WhatsApp group which we also use as a platform for workshops,” he further revealed.

Thobogang also said in Radisele the held their grand finale last year which was under the theme, ‘Breaking Gender Stereotypes and reinstating the liberty of a woman and a girl child’. He said their reigning Queen got the best project award and the project deals with empowerment of a girl child.

Thobogang indicated that the project tries to resolve matters such as GBV which Radisele is mainly faced with and Botswana at large. “So far we managed to have motivational talks at Radisele JSS for several times. The main mandate behind all this

was to target the mind-set of young girls, since we believe the mind-set is the key to curbing any alarming issue. Not only that we are still collecting donations in form of toiletries from different organizations and individuals who are willing to help us to give these young girls an opportunity to take up space,” he said. Thobogang said despite COVID-19 they took it upon themselves to try reach out to as many people as possible who can help Miss Radisele grow. “Miss Radisele is a rural pageant, but that does not limit us from trying out any opportunity that comes along. Our Queens do partake in youth empowerment shows like Round Table on Personal Branding not only that also one of our princess will be representing our country at an International pageant this year December at Malaysia,” he highlighted.

Thobogang said they are planning on embracing any opportunity that comes our way all in the name of youth empowerment and community development. “In addition to that we not letting COVID-19 to derail us from our mission,” he said.